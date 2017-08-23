AFP kasado vs kudeta

HINDI mangingimi ang Armed Forces of the Phi-lippines (AFP) na labanan ang ano mang destabilisasyon laban sa administrasyong Duterte.

“The AFP will not hesitate in acting against forces who shall undermine the stability and security of our country and those who wish to destabilize our nation thru unconstitutional means,” anang pahayag ng AFP na binasa ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella kahapon.

Ang pahayag ng Palasyo kasunod ng viral message sa internet ng grupong Patriotic and Democratic Movement (PADEM) na nananawagan sa pagpapatalsik kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pamamagitan ng kudeta at suportang people power ng mga mamamayan dahil sa anila’y “gross crimes in betrayal of public trust and in violation of national sovereignty and democratic rights of the Filipino people.”

“We call on our fellow officers and members of the AFP and the PNP to join the people in demanding the resignation or ouster of Duterte and his administration. We pledge to work for the withdrawal of military and police support for Duterte and his administration in conjunction with mass mobilization of the Filipino people in millions to manifest their demand for the resignation or ouster of Duterte and his administration,” ani Antonio Bonifacio, spokesperson ng PADEM.

Giit ng grupo, kapag nagtagumpay silang pabagsakin ang gobyernong Duterte, nangako ang PADEMA na susundin ang prinsipyong “civilian supremacy” at susuportahan ang isang bagong administrasyong sibilyan alinsunod sa 1987 Constitution at rule of law.

“Upon the change of administration, we pledge to follow the principle of civilian supremacy and support a new civilian administration, in accordance with the 1987 Constitution and the rule of law,” dagdag niya.

Umapela ang AFP sa publiko at iba’t ibang grupong politikal, na i-galang ang “apolitical stance” ng AFP at tumulong na pagbigkisin at paghilumin ang hidwaan sa bansa imbes magtambol ng pagkakawatak-watak at pagbagsak ng gobyerno.

Kamakalawa ng gabi ay sinabi ni Duterte, hindi na kailangan maglunsad ng kudeta laban sa kanya dahil kusa niyang ibibigay ang poder sa liderato ng military.

“Tapusin na natin itong istorya. Ako gusto ko, tapusin na. Uprising, go ahead. Please go ahead. Lahat ng Filipino hindi naniwala sa pulis nila o ayaw maniwala sa akin, go ahead. You have my blessing. Coup d’état? Hindi na kaila-ngan. All Año has to do or ‘yung commanding generals ng Armed For-ces, all they have to do is to come here or tell me, “You step down.” Ibigay ko,” aniya.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)