Kris Aquino, iritada na naman kay James Yap!

SABI ni James Yap, eight months na raw niyang ‘di nakikita ang kanilang anak na si Bimby Aquino-Yap.

Never raw na nasunod ang supposed visitation rights ng korte.

Feeling daw niya’y hindi siya feel ni Bimby.

Naturalmente, na-freak-out si Kris Aquino sa lamentation ni James.

May mga patama si Kris sa kanyang Instagram post last Saturday, “There comes a point when being quiet just doesn’t cut it anymore.

“I tried my best to be proper, to maintain dignified silence for the sake of peace – but when the other party is again playing the sympathy card, the mother in me just has to say enough is enough…”

Idinagdag pa niya ang isang quote coming from her own mind: “Parenting isn’t a competition, it should be cooperation — even if we already long annulled as a couple. – Kris”

It will be remembered that James openly talked about his inability to see Bimby at the grand opening of his District 8 last Thursday evening.

Part-owner si James sa gastropub at kasosyo rito sina Vice Ganda at Daniel Padilla.

Ikinaiirita ni Kris ang sinabing ito ni James.

“James Yap – stop using Bimb for publicity, most especially when you are opening a BAR!” she hissed like a wounded snake. “That is the wrong venue to be discussing your relationship (or in this case lack of one) with your son.

“The proper thing to do would have been to answer, ‘this isn’t the correct venue to discuss my relationship with my son and i would appreciate if you could respect our privacy.’”

So far, hindi raw nag-e-effort si James na kilalanin ang kanilang anak at hindi rin daw ito nagbibigay ng sustento.

“You haven’t exerted effort to get to know him, spend time with him, much less consistently contribute financially to his needs (the last time you ‘shared’ for tuition was when Bimb was in 2nd grade – 3 full years ago, I have let that be since God has more than adequately been generous with us and I believe that a father’s financial responsibility should naturally come from his heart).

“I maintained communication lines with Mic because she tried to get to know both Bimb and Kuya Josh, and had simple, yet genuinely thoughtful gestures for them. Can you honestly say that you tried to become closer to Bimb?”

The “Mic” Kris is alluding to is none other than the Italian girlfriend of James, Michela Cazzola.

“Do not play the victim again.” Kris further intoned, “Hindi kita ginugulo. Binigyan ko ng respeto ang bago mong partner na si Mic – napakahirap bang bigyan mo rin ng respeto ang anak natin at huwag mo na siyang gamitin para mapag-usapan ang bago mong negosyo?

“Parenting isn’t a competition, it should be cooperation – even if we are already long annulled as a couple. I was far from being a perfect wife, but I know I am a loving, responsible, involved, and devoted mother.

“Do not play the victim again – because a man who walked away with millions from an annulment settlement from a marriage that lasted just 4 years can never be a victim especially when he is portraying a 10 year old boy as the one at ‘fault’ in not liking him and making him feel na “magsasawa ka at masasaktan ka lang.

“Money isn’t the issue with me – but voluntarily contributing to your son’s needs regardless of how successful his mother is would show him that you are a stand-up guy – regardless if it is P1,000 or P5,000 a month.

“Whether we like it or not, fathers are still expected to be providers. And it doesn’t put you in the most responsible light when your social media feed shows you attending art exhibits and showcasing your extensive art collection and having the capital to invest in a big restaurant-bar, yet since you did bring it up- the New Year’s Eve that Bimb was in your care and had to be rushed to the hospital – was there even an offer to help pay for any of his medication? I am merely being factual- and in this instance truth hurts.”

Very well said!

MAY IBUBUGA

SI L.A. SANTOS!

Maganda ang unang pelikula ni L.A. Santos, ang DAD (Durugin Ang Droga). Hindi man siya isang Christopher de Leon na nagningning talaga sa una niyang pelikula pero masasabing may promise naman ang batang ito.

For one, he’s got presence and he’s most consistent in his delineation of his role, that of a son of a drug dependent father.

Malaking factor ang kanyang imposing height para mapansin siya.

Pasado rin ang kanyang quiet moments sa pelikula at mapupunang pursiguedo talaga siyang maka-penetrate sa show business.

Anyway, maganda naman at sensitibo ang direction ni Dinky Doo Jr., at wala itong pretensiyon na magka-award o makipagtalbugan sa ibang direktor riyan.

Gusto lang niyang maghatid ng aral at makatulong sa mga taong naliligaw ng landas.

Kasama ni L.A. rito ang magagaling na aktor na sina Allen Dizon, Jeric Raval, Efren Reyes, Jr., Rey ‘PJ’ Abellana, Jeffrey Santos, Jackie Aquino, Sharmaine Suarez, Alma Concepcion at Natasha Ledesma na pinatunayang ang pagdaraan ng mga taon ay hindi napagbago ang kanyang God-given beauty.

Palabas nga pala sa September 13 ang pelikula na initial offering ng Yebahdabadoo Production.

MARIEL DE LEON,

NAGULAT NA KINUHANG

LEADING-LADY NI COCO!

Mariel de Leon is highly grateful for the role she landed at the Coco Martin starrer Ang Panday.

Suffice to say, the multitudes had the surprise of their lives when it was announced that Mariel would be Coco’s love interest for the movie Ang Panday.

It will be remembered that Mariel was crowned as the Binibining Pilipinas International 2017.

Any reaction?

“Well, I asked myself that also, bakit ako? Why of all the girls?” she ventured. “Pero it’s a blessing, e. I shouldn’t question it.

“I shouldn’t question Coco’s choice kasi he knows what he’s doing and he knows what he wants,” she said as an after thought.

Did he ask Coco about it?

“Parang he was just saying na he wanted a fresh face na new to the scene,” she averred. “What he told me was, he saw me sa Magandang Buhay and before that kasi, he’s been following me sa Instagram.

“After nu’ng Magandang Buhay raw, he told someone to call me.

“Pero of course, he asked my parents.”

How is it working with a guy like Coco?

“It’s super fun to work with Coco and the rest of the cast,” she asseverated. “Of course, it’s hard to shoot in places like Tondo or around Manila, but I’m having a lot of fun.”

Does she any kissing scene with the soft-spoken guy?

“I don’t think so,” she quipped. “Hindi naman bawal sa akin, but we’re still going through the story.

“Walang problema naman sa akin kasi it’s just acting.”

Mariel practically grew up in show business, her parents being the iconic Christopher de Leon and the competent character actress Sandy Andolong but she has yet to appear in any movie.

Since it’s her first venture in show business, she is trying to listen to her parents’ advice.

Lagi raw sinasabi sa kanyang dapat niyang pag-aralan ang kanyang mga linya at ang kanyang character and be the character in the process. Dapat rin daw niyang respetohin ang mga taong kanyang nakatatrabaho.

As winners of the Binibining Pilipinas, sila ang ambassador ng Pizza Hut.

Any dream that she’d like to achieve now that she’s in the business?

“I want to become an opera singer,” she said, all enthusiasm. “Baka after Binibini, I’ll pursue that.”

She intends to study at the University of the Philippines or given the chance, in Germany.

Would it mean that she doesn’t intend to stay long in the business?

“Open to it, pero siguro it’s not my main goal,” she quipped.

Her main goal is opera.

She has been fascinated by it but she took up culinary in college.

Habang lumalaki raw siya ay mahilig na siyang makinig ng opera.

Pero nalaman daw niyang puwede pala siyang kumanta when she was already in college.

“I think people think that opera is just for, you know, parang mga sosyal or whatever,” she ventured.

“Parang I want to tell people na that’s not it.

“Anyone can listen to opera if you enjoy it, if you appreciate it.”

And with that, ito po ang Kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity.

Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nhong!

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.