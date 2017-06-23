Maute members humalo sa bakwit (Armas inabandona)

INABANDONA ng mga miyembro ng ISIS-inspired Maute terror group ang kanilang armas at humalo sa civilian evacuees upang makalabas ng Marawi City sa gitna ng operasyon ng mga tropa ng gobyerno, ayon sa ulat ng military official nitong Huwebes.

“As their bailiwick native land, the terrorists are knowledgeable of the terrain here in Marawi City. They are also using that advantage to slip out of the area to escape,” pahayag ni Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, spokesperson ng Joint Task Force Marawi.

Magugunitang inaresto ng mga tropa ng gobyerno ang ilang high-profile members ng Maute group, kabilang sina Cayamora at Farjana Maute, mga magulang nina Abdullah at Omar, lider ng grupo, gayondin ang mga ka-patid nila.

Sa kabila nito, tiniyak ni Herrera sa publiko na sisikapin ng mga tropa ng gobyerno na matunton ang mga bandido na nakapuslit palabas ng Marawi City.

“The authorities assure that with the combined strength of the security forces and other government agencies, these terrorists have nowhere to hide,” aniya.