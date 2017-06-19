GRP at NPA magpapatupad ng SOMO (Magkatuwang vs terror groups)

PAREHONG magpapatupad ng suspension of offensive military operations (SOMO) ang tropa ng pamahalaan at New People’s Army (NPA) para magkatuwang na labanan ang mga teroristang grupo sa Marawi City at iba pang parte ng bansa.

Sa kalatas, sinabi ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, nagpapasalamat ang gobyerno sa pahayag ng National Democratic Front (NDF) na sumusuporta sa kanilang laban kontra sa mga teroristang grupong Maute, Abu Sayyaf, Ansar al-Khalifah Philippines (AKP), at iba pang naghahasik ng lagim sa iba’t ibang parte ng Filipinas.

“We welcome the recent statement of the National Democratic Front (NDF) reaffirming its support to the Philippine government’s fight against Maute, Abu Sayyaf, Ansar al-Khalifah Philippines (AKP) groups and other terrorist organizations wreaking havoc in Marawi City and other parts of the country,” ani Dureza.

Ikinagalak din aniya ng administrasyong Duterte ang komitment ng NDF na itigil ang paglulunsad ng opensibang militar sa Mindanao upang maituon ng AFP at PNP ang buong atensiyon sa giyera kontra terorismo.

“We also appreciate the NDF’s commitment in their declaration to refrain from undertaking offensive operations in Mindanao to enable the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to focus their attention on the war against terror groups,” ani Dureza.

Kapag nagtuloy aniya ang pakikiisa ng NDF sa gobyerno laban sa terorismo ay lilikha ito ng kaaya-ayang sitwasyon para ilarga ang naunsiyaming 5th round ng peace talks.

Bilang tugon ng gobyerno sa NDF, nagdeklara rin ng SOMO ang militar laban sa NPA na magbibigay-daan para sa paglagda ng bilateral ceasefire agreeent at mga kasunduan hinggil sa social and economic reforms, political and constitutional reforms at pagtigil sa bakbakan at “disposition of forces towards a just and lasting peace.”

Matatandaan, ipinatigil ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang 5th round ng peace talks nang utusan ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) ang NPA na paigtingin ang pag-atake sa militar sa Mindanao makaraan ideklara ang martial law sa rehiyon para sugpuin ang terorismo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)