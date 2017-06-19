Chief prosec Togonon 90-araw suspendido (Sa pagkakabinbin ng senior citizens sa detention cell)

SINUSPENDI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ng 90 araw si Manila City Prosecutor Edward Togonon bunsod ng hindi pagpapalaya sa tatlo katao mula sa kustodiya ng pulisya sa kabila nang pagkakadismis ng mga kaso laban sa kanila.

Nitong Sabado, sinabi ni Aguirre, sinuspendi niya si Togonon bunsod nang pagkabigo ng pro-secutor na sundin ang Department Circular No. 4, nag-uutos sa pagpapalaya sa respondents sa mga kasong may kaugnayan sa paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, bagama’t ang kaso ay “pending” para sa automatic review sa Department of Justice (DoJ).

Ang suspensiyon ay epektibo nitong nakaraang linggo.

Ang pansamantalang papalit sa puwesto ni Togonon ay si Atty. Ale-xander Ramos, director ng DoJ’s Witness Protection Program at fraternity brother nina Aguirre at Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa San Beda College of Law-based Lex Talionis Fraternitas, Inc.

Nag-ugat ang kaso ni Togonon mula sa ulat sa telebisyon nitong Abril, hinggil sa 61-anyos na si Api Ang, na binawian ng buhay bunsod ng sakit habang nasa kustodiya ng Manila Police District (MPD) sa kabila nang pagbasura sa kasong droga laban sa kanya at sa kanyang tatlong kasama.

Sina Api Ang, Betty Chan, Luz Chan, at Henry Go Bernales ay inaresto nitong 21 Nobyembre 2016 makaraan magsagawa ng pagsalakay ang mga awtoridad sa unit ni Ang sa Good Life Hotel sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila.

Nakompiska mula sa nasabing pagsalakay ang illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia at mga bala ng baril.

Pinanatili ng Manila Prosecutor’s Office ang pagkakapiit ni Ang dahil sinampahan na siya ng mga kasong possession of illegal drugs at paglabag sa Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition (Republic Act 10591).

Inihain ang kaso sa Manila Regional Trial Court noong 9 Pebrero, dalawang buwan bago siya binawian ng buhay bunsod ng acute coronary syndrome.

Sa resolusyon na may petsang 30 Enero, sinabi ng Manila Prosecutor’s Office, “there was no doubt that Ang exercised control and dominion over the place where the alleged illegal drugs and ammunition were reco-vered.”

“As admitted by him, he is a resident of Room 201,” ayon sa resolusyon.

Ang mga kasong paglabag sa RA 9165, RA 10591 at obstruction of justice laban kina Betty Chan, Luz Chan, at Bernales ay ibinasura bunsod nang kawalan ng sapat na ebidensiya.

Bilang tugon sa utos ni Aguirre na magpaliwanag, nanindigan si Togonon na hindi maaa-ring palayain si Ang mula sa piitan dahil naisampa na ang mga kaso sa korte.

Habang para kina Betty Chan, Luz Chan at Bernales, sinabi ni Togonon, hindi siya nag-order ng pagpapalaya sa piitan, dahil hindi malinaw sa DoJ circular kung alin sa Investigating Prosecution Office at Office of Secretary ang da-pat mag-utos ng kanilang paglaya.

“Otherwise stated, it is not expressly provided therein that the Investiga-ting Prosecution Office or the Investigating Prosecutor shall release of cause the release of the respondents prior to the elevation of the case to the Office of the Secretary of Justice (OSEC),” pahayag ni Togonon sa sulat na may petsang 12 Mayo.

“Secondly, the resolution on their case is not yet final as it is subject to automatic review of your office. Taking into account that the resolution of this office thereon is purely recommendatory and can be, thus, modified or even reversed by your office, prudence dictates that we leave the matter of releasing the other respondents from detention to your sound discretion,” aniya.

Gayonman, hindi kontento si Aguirre sa naging paliwanag ni Togonon.

“[T]here is no violation with respect to Api Ang, the one who died. The violation pertains to his (Ang) companions. The department circular is very clear as to his (Togonon) obligation to release (the other respondents),” ayon sa Cabinet official.