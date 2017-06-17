AFP sa Maute/ISIS: Last n’yo na ‘yang Marawi City



TINIYAK ng militar, wala nang kakayahan ang mga teroristang grupo na ulitin sa ibang lugar ang ginawang pag-atake sa Marawi City.

Sa press briefing kahapon, sinabi ng militar, natapyasan nang husto ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang kapabilidad ng mga teroristang grupo kaya hindi na uubra na makapaghasik pa sila ng lagim, lalo sa Cagayan de Oro City at Iligan City.

“Safe to say, I can tell you, they don’t have the capacity to do what they did in Marawi anymore. Their capabilities have been significantly degraded, and they have specifically targeted Marawi to sow terror, wreak havoc, possibly kidnap people, destroy homes, schools, what have you. And that’s what exactly they did. That’s exactly what they did,” ani AFP Spokesman B/Gen Restituto Padilla.

Nakalatag aniya ang ‘proactive measures’ upang masiguro na hindi na makapanliligalig sa publiko ang mga terorista.

“So any kind of action of that extent will not happen in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro. And we are taking up proactive measures to ensure that even an attempt to sow some confusion or sow terror in these areas by small actions will be prevented,” dagdag ni Padilla.

Sunod-sunod aniya ang pagdakip sa mga terorista at kanilang mga kaalyado kaya patuloy ang panghihimok ng pamahalaan sa mga mamamayan na maging bahagi sa pagbabantay sa seguridad ng mga pamayanan.

“That is why there is an arrest one after the other that is being made. And again, I would like to emphasize, even if I sound like a broken record, that every citizen should be part and should be responsible for watching over their surroundings and cooperating with government in that matter,” aniya.

Kaugnay nito, minaliit ni Padilla ang pagbatikos ni dating Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño sa militar na hinarang ang kanilang grupo habang papasok sa Marawi City kamakalawa para magdala ng relief goods.

Wala aniyang ginawang koordinasyon ang pangkat ni Casiño sa militar at talagang ipinagbabawal ang basta na lamang pagpasok sa siyudad dahil mapanganib ang sitwasyon.

“They would have been advised just to give it to those providing relief in Iligan and will be transported to Marawi itself. In any case, whatever assistance there are coming from the private sector, from concerned individuals, you did not personally deliver them by yourself because you will unnecessarily put yourselves in the danger areas.Your being good Samaritans is well-acknowledged and your help will definitely get where it is intended and that is guaranteed,” aniya. (ROSE NOVENARIO)