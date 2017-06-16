Unli-rice walang ban (Rice eaters, kalma lang) — Sen. Villar

TINIYAK ni Senadora Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, sa rice-loving Filipinos, na wala siyang planong magsampa ng panukalang batas upang ipagbawal ang pagbibigay ng “unlimited rice” (unli rice) sa restaurants at iba pang food establishments.

“I am not planning to make a law banning ‘unli rice’ not at all. I just voiced out my concern that eating too much rice is one of the main causes of high blood sugar that leads to diabetes. But, of course, I cannot prevent people from eating unlimited amount of rice. It is their choice. It was just a genuine expression of concern on my part,” paliwanag ni Villar.

Pinangunahan ni Villar ang Senate hearing sa rice importation at iba pang rice-related matters nitong Miyerkoles (14 Hunyo). Tinalakay ang usaping ito sa naturang pagdinig at sa sumunod na press conference. Binigyan-diin ni Villar, sa ibang bansa, isinusulong ang balanced diet na may kaunting kanin at maraming gulay.

“In schools in Japan, the students even discuss the nutritional value of their meals for the day before they eat. They also harvest the vege-tables they eat from the garden in their school. Of course, we want our children and children’s children to grow up healthy,” dagdag ni Villar.

Nauna nang nanawagan si Villar sa Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), at Department of Health (DOH) na gumawa ng mga programa para isulong ang mas mahusay na nutrisyon at kalusugan sa hanay ng ating mga kabataan.

“I have recommended to the government departments and they are doing it in some areas already to incorporate vegetable gardening in schools in the feeding program, for instance. They can also source the ingredients locally, particularly the perishable produce, to help the small farmers and cooperatives,” sabi ni Villar.

Aniya, talagang mahirap mapahinto ang mga Filipino sa pagkain ng kanin dahil ang Filipinas ay isang nasyon ng “rice eaters.”

Ngunit upang maiwasan ang mga panganib sa kalusugan, sinabi niyang magandang ideya ang pagbabawas ng kanin sa diet.

Base sa pag-aaral, tumataas ng 11 porsiyento ang panganib na magkaroon ng diabetes dahil sa araw-araw na pagkain ng isang platong kanin. Inirekomenda rin ng mga eksperto sa kalusugan ang pagdadagdag ng 20% brown rice sa pang-araw araw na konsumo sa white rice. Aniya, mapapababa nito ng 16 porsiyento ang panganib na magkaroon ng diabetes. (NIÑO ACLAN)