Massive arrest sa ASG, Maute BIFF members, spies iniutos

NAGPALABAS ang Department of National Defense nitong Biyernes, ng arrest order laban sa mga miyembro ng apat teroristang grupo bunsod nang paghahasik ng rebelyon.

Sa pitong pahinang dokumento na nilagdaan ni Defense Secretary and martial law administrator Delfin Lorenzana, inatasan niya ang mga tropa ng gobyerno na arestohin ang 186 members, spies, at couriers ng Abu Sayyaf, Maute group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, at Maguid group.

“Pursuant to the proclamation of Martial Law… you are hereby directed to arrest, take into custody, and conduct/continue the investigation on the following personalities for violation of Article 134 (Rebellion) of the Revised Penal Code,” atas sa dokumento.

Sa ilalim ng martial law, ang puwersa ng gobyerno ay awtorisadong mag-aresto nang hindi na kailangan pang humiling ng arrest warrants mula sa mga korte.

Sinabi ni Lorenzana, ang terrorist group members ay nagkasala ng rebelyon “by publicly taking arms against the duly constituted authorities for the purpose of removing Mindanao from the territory of the Government of the Philippines” at pagtatangka na isailalim ang isla sa kontrol ng Islamic State.

Ang mga personalidad ay iniutos ding arestohin bunsod ng “indiscriminately killing, kidnapping, perpetuating bombings in Marawi City and some parts of Mindanao, and sowing terror in the populace,” dagdag sa dokumento.

Ang puwersa ng gobyerno ay inatasang maghain ng mga kaso laban sa mga suspek sa Department of Justice’s Office of the Prosecutor sa loob ng tatlong araw makaraan ang petsa ng pag-aresto.