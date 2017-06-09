Sunday , June 18 2017
Breaking News
You are here: Home / News / Destab at kudeta ikinakasa vs Duterte
Destab at kudeta ikinakasa vs Duterte

Destab at kudeta ikinakasa vs Duterte

Posted by: hataw tabloid on June 9, 2017 in News 1 Comment

NAGBABALA si Agcaoili na gumugulong na ang kampanya ng Amerika, anti-Duterte faction sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine National Police (PNP) at oposisyon para patalsikin si Duterte sa pamamagitan ng kudeta.

“The US, anti-Duterte sections of the AFP and PNP and local anti-Duterte parties and groups have already begun a campaign of destabilizing the Duterte regime for the purpose of overthrowing this with a coup,” aniya.

Nauna rito’y lumigwak ang umano’y blueprint na iniakda ni dating US Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg na nagsasaad ng mga paraang ipatutupad ng Amerika upang mapabagsak ang administrasyong Duterte.

“Deepen ties with Philippine officials (the opposition), the police/military and leaders in the region who share the US concerns over Duterte,” ayon sa umano’y blueprint ni Goldberg.

“Utilize the media to expose the truth about Duterte – “his false vision for the Filipino people and his dangerous international relationships with China and Russia,” sabi umano sa Goldberg blueprint.

COMMENTS

About hataw tabloid

  • WARONDRUGS^_^

    KUNG MAS MADAMI KAYO SA PRO DUTERTE…….BAKA MANALO KAYO NA MGA ANTI DUTERTE…….HAHAHAHAHAHA

Scroll To Top

Get Widget