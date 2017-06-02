CQB kasado vs Maute/ISIS

NAKAKASA na ang puwersa ng militar para sa “close quarter battle” na tatapos sa pagkubkob ng mga terorista sa Marawi City hanggang sa Linggo.

Sa press briefing kahapon sa Palasyo, sinabi ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza, dumating na sa Marawi City ang 21 armored vehicles ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), na gagamitin laban sa Maute/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorists na nananatili sa isang erya ng siyudad.

Hindi na aniya kailangan ng air strikes sa lugar dahil maliit na lugar na lang ang pinagkukutaan ng mga terorista kasama ang kanilang leader na si Isnilon Hapilon.

“So we are pouring more troops there that’s why I said a while ago baka we might suspend for a while the air strikes and let the ground troops do their thing,” sabi ni Lorenzana.

Inamin ni Lorenzana, nagkaroon ng aksidente nang tamaan ng air strike ang mismong tropa ng pamahalaan na ikinamatay ng 11 sundalo at ikinasugat ng pitong kawal.

“Well, sa tingin ko naman because there’s only a small pocket there, one strong pocket of resistance, and if we can converge our troops there, the more we do not need the air strikes if there are troops surrounding the area already, then the more we do not need the strikes,” aniya.

“Maybe we will need the armored vehicles. We have just delivered 21 armored vehicles to Marawi. They were there… They arrived there yesterday and they will be there, all of them today and they will be used — all of them will be used against the Mautes and the ISIS,” dagdag ni Lorenzana.

Kinompirma aniya sa kanya ni First Infantry Division chief B/Gen. Rolando Bautista, na nahihirapan pasukin ng militar ang eksaktong lugar na kinaroroonan ni Hapilon dahil napaliligiran ito ng mga kongkretong gusali.