NDFP peace panel diretso sa hoyo (Pagbalik sa PH)

NAGBANTA si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ipakukulong ang lahat ng bumubuo ng peace panel ng komunistang grupo pagbalik sa bansa mula sa The Netherlands.

Nanawagan ang Pangulo sa mga leader ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines (CPP-NPA-NDFP), na huwag magtangkang umuwi sa Filipinas dahil ipabibilanggo niya lahat kahit ang matatatanda na.

“I am warning the leaders whom I have released and who are now talking to the representatives of my government: Do not attempt to come home. I will arrest all of you and throw you to the slammer. Pagkukulungin ko kayo at lahat ng matatanda, aarestohin ko ‘yun uli. And if needed, they will just die there inside the prison. Alam ninyo na hindi na kayo makatakbo-takbo. So stop f****** government,” anang Pangulo.

Hindi nagustuhan ng Pangulo ang naging direktiba ni CPP founding chairman Jose Ma. Sison sa NPA na paigtingin ang opensiba laban sa militar at gusto rin labanan ang terorismo kasunod nang deklarasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“Sison said that he will order his soldiers to engage us and here comes a statement that they also want to fight the terrorist. At bakit? Kung manalo ba ang ISIS dito sa Filipinas, may papel pa kayo sa mundong ito? Huwag tayong magbolahan. You will be marginalized and outcast because your form of government is always anathema to the rest of the religious zealots in this world,” dagdag niya.

Puro kayabangan aniya ang mga komunista gayong kahit isang barangay ay hindi kayang kubkubin nang isang araw.

“Alam mo, for all of their bravado, they never occupied even a barangay for 24 hours. And yet when they talk, it’s all full of breeze. Akala mo sino,” giit ng Pangulo.

Matatandaan, kinansela ng gobyernong Duterte ang 5thround ng peace talks sa kilusang komunista sa The Ne-therlands at pinauwi ang government peace panel maka-raan mag-isyu ng pahayag ang CPP na palakasin ng NPA ang opensibang militar sa Minda-nao noong nakalipas na linggo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)