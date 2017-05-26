Wakasan ang terorismo ng Maute at mga bandido

NAGPAMALAS ng tunay na pagpapahalaga sa kapakanan ng bansa at mamamayan si Pres. Rodrigo R. Duterte nang isantabi muna ang ilang araw na pagbisita sa bansang Russia.

Kaysa tapusin ang mahalagang pakay sa Moscow ay mas importante kay Pres. Digong na unahin munang harapin ang malaking problema ng karahasan at lagim na inihahasik ng mga bandido at tero-ristang grupo ng Maute sa Marawi city at Lanao del Sur.

Hindi na nagpatumpik-tumpik ang pangulo na agad magdeklara ng Martial Law para puksain ang pamiminsala ng mga bandidong terorista at ang posible pang pagbangon ng katulad na insureksiyon sa ibang mga lugar sa Mindanao.

Isa ang pagiging ‘decisive’ sa pinakamahalagang katangian na hinahanap at hinahangaan sa matinong lider na kailanman ay hindi nagawang ipamalas ng inutil na administrasyong sinundan ni Pres. Digong na ginawang solusyon ang pa-kikipagkamutan ng likod sa mga bandidong tero-rista.

Kung si Pres. Digong ang nakaupong pa-ngulo noon ay tiyak na hindi siya makapapayag na mangyari ang malagim na sinapit ng SAF 44 na minasaker noong 15 Enero 2015 sa Tukanalipao, Mamasapano sa Maguindanao.

Nalipol na sana ang terorismo kung si Pres. Digong ang nakaupong lider ng bansa noon at hindi ang babakla-baklang lampa na si Benigno “Noynoy” Cojuangco Aquino III.

Sayang, matagal na sanang nagbayad sa kanilang krimen ang mga bandidong terorista na kumitil sa SAF 44 kung si Pang. Digong ang nakaupong pangulo noon at hindi si PNoy.

Ang pagkontra sa pagkakadeklara ni Pres. Digong ng Batas Militar sa Mindanao ay inaasahan nang babatikusin ng mga gustong magmagaling, imbes suportahan ang makatotohanang hakbang sa paglutas ng problema.

Nagpapanggap sila na may malasakit sa bansa at mamamayan, pero wala namang napatunayan para lutasin ang matagal nang problema ng terorismo sa bansa noong si PNoy pa ang nasa poder ng kapangyarihan.

Sa panahon ni dating Pang. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ay nadeklara rin ng ML matapos ang karumal-dumal na Maguindanao massacre.

Kung ihahambing ang maramihang pagpatay sa mga miyembro ng media sa Mamasapano, ‘di hamak na justified o may sapat na dahilang magdeklara si Pres. Digong ng Batas Militar laban sa terorismo at insureksiyon ng mga tero-ristang bandido na nagsasapanganib sa kapayapaan at katahimikan ng bansa.

Ang importante, ginagarantiyahan ni Pres. Digong na hindi niya kukunsintihin ang ano mang abuso habang umiiral ang ML.

Nagbabala si Pres. Digong na mananagot ang sino mang aabusuhin ang Batas Militar at isasailalim sa paglilitis ng Military Tribunal.

Tapusin na ang mga bandidong terorista na ‘yan!

TERORISMO HUWAG

ISISI SA RELIHIYON?

“THE Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy strongly condemns the violent attacks perpetrated by lawless elements in the Islamic city of Marawi and Lanao del Sur, made more heinous as it occurred as the Muslim faithful are preparing for the holy month of Ramadhan. Any act inciting to terror in the hearts of defenseless civilians, the destruction of places of worship and properties, the murder of innocent men, women, and children irrespective of one’s faith are all forbidden and detestable acts according to Islam. Sowing terror through force and violence has always been an invalid means of attaining societal changes, and cannot be justified through faith or religion. The Qur’an says: “If any one slays a person- unless it be as pu-nishment for murder or for spreading mischief in the land – it would be as if he slew all people. And if any one saves a life, it would be as if he saved the lives of all people.” (Surah 5, verse 32).

We urge the Philippine Government to ensure that the declaration of Martial Law will not, in any way, compromise the lives of our people and the principles of democracy that we hold dear. PCID believes that the peaceful resolution of the armed conflict Marawi is needed, through tempered and calibrated responses that will prevent further casualties and damage to property and livelihoods.

We ask fellow Filipinos to stay informed based on facts, especially with the prevalence of unverified information and unsupported theo-ries regarding the crisis. We also ask the media to take extra precautions in their reporting, and to prevent framing the crisis as a binary conflict between Muslims and Christians. We should focus on uniting and working together for just peace and human rights, instead of holding unfair and preemptory judgments that can only lead to a perilous cycle of fear, ignorance, and worse, more violence.

More than ever, preventing violent extre-mism is needed, so we are urging all sectors to immediately address the worsening issue at its roots. First and foremost, our government officials, particularly the elected leaders, should be accountable for good governance and rule of law as well as the deterioration of the peace and order condition in conflict affected communities of the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao. Without good governance and the rule of law, government cannot be effective in improving the socio-economic and political conditions of our people, and the delivery of basic services long denied in the Bangsamoro.

As the Muslim ummah enters Ramadhan, we can only pray for wisdom, peace, and understanding.”

KALAMPAG – Percy Lapid