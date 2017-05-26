Nuclear energy ituturo sa PH ng ROSATOM (10 PH-Russia agreements nilagdaan)



MOSCOW, Russia – Sampung kasunduan ang pinagtibay ng Filipinas at Russia kaugnay ng opisyal na pagbisita ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte rito.

Bago bumalik sa Fili-pinas, nagkaroon ng bilateral meeting sina Pangulong Duterte at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We thank His Excellency President Putin for most graciously adjusting his schedule. He flew back to Moscow and met with President Duterte. The meeting lasted for more or less an hour and a half. To describe the environment in a meeting, it was really a meeting of kindred spirits or of real brotherhood. You could feel the mutual trust and admiration. The discussions were very comprehensive,” ayon kay Fo-reign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, sa press briefing sa Four Seasons Hotel, kamakalawa ng gabi.

Kabilang sa mga kasunduang pinagtibay ang larangan ng seguridad, defense, energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and investment, at turismo.

Binigyan-tuon ng da-lawang lider ang pagla-latag ng kahandaan laban sa banta ng terorismo kasama ang pagsugpo sa Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“In fact, I think we covered everything that should have been covered in their bilateral meeting plus other matters that came up because of the terror threats not only in the Philippines or the threat of terrorism but also because of the extensive experience, expertise and knowledge and best practices of the Russian Federation in dealing with ISIS and terrorism,” dagdag ng Kalihim.

Napapanahon aniya ang pagpapatibay ng kasunduan sa larangan ng defense cooperation.

“Under this agreement, we are going to expand exchanges in terms of training, in terms of seminars and best practi-ces between our two countries. The purpose of this agreement is to develop defense cooperation between the parties. They will exchange views and information on defense affairs, develop relations in the field of military edu-cation including military medicine, military history, sport and culture,” ani Cayetano.

Nauna nang hiniling ng Pangulo sa lider ng Russia ang pagkakaloob ng soft loan para mapalakas pa ang counter terrorism campaign ng dalawang bansa.

Magkakaroon din ng tulungan sa enerhiya, na malakas ang sektor na ito sa Russia.

“The Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of Science and Technology of the Philippines and the State Atomic Energy Corporation otherwise known as ROSATOM on Cooperation on the Use of Nuclear Energy for Peaceful Purposes. The general purpose of this agreement is to develop cooperation in the area of peaceful use of atomic energy in accordance with domestic laws, rules and regulations and, of course, international agreements that govern the use — a peaceful use of atomic energy,” dagdag ni Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña.

Ang pagkakaroon ng kasunduan ay bahagi aniya ng pagpapalalim pa ng pagkakaibigan ng Filipinas at Russia.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO