Martial law gagamiting proteksiyon ni Duterte para sa bayan

HINDI mangingimi si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na isailalim sa martial law ang buong bansa kapag hindi naglubay sa pag-atake ang teroristang Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“If I think that the ISIS has already taken foothold also in Luzon, and terrorism is not really far behind, I might declare martial law throughout the country to protect the people,” anang Pangulo sa press briefing pagbalik sa Filipinas mula sa pinaikling official visit sa Russia kahapon.

Matagal na aniya siyang nagbabala na huwag siyang pilitin na ilagay sa sitwasyon na magdeklara ng batas militar dahil tiyak na tatapusin niya ang lahat ng problema sa Mindanao.

Habang nasa Russia kamakalawa ng gabi’y nagdeklara ng martial law si Duterte sa buong Mindanao bunsod nang pag-atake ng Maute Group sa Marawi City.

Nagbanta ang Pangulo na dadanak ang dugo ng mga terorista dahil papatayin sila ng militar.

Nagbigay ng shoot-to-kill order ang Pangulo sa lahat ng may dalang armas na walang lisensiya.

“If I think that you should die, you will die. If you fight us, you will die. If there’s an open defiance, you will die. And if it means many people dying, so be it. Ganon talaga. Sinabi ko na sa inyo, do not force my hand. But we are not new in what is the nature of martial law in the Philippines,” anang Pangulo.

“But if you confront government and my orders are one: to enforce the law. And anyone caught possessing a gun and confronting us with violence, my orders are shoot to kill. I will not hesitate to do it. My human rights is different. It is an institutional theory which we will reserve and observe,” dagdag niya.

Nangako siya na bababa sa poder kapag nabigo siyang lutasin ang suliranin sa terorismo habang umiiral ang martial law.

Kabilang sa mga ipatutupad alinsunod ng batas military ay pagsuspinde sa writ of habeas corpus, checkpoints, curfew sa Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, at Zamboanga.

Ngunit hindi aniya papayagan na mag-abuso ang military, bukas pa rin ang mga hukuman pero sa ilalim ng martial law ay ubra nang ipatupad ng military ang ‘arrest, search and seizure order” o ASSO.

“It would take me maybe 60 days, 15 days but you can be very sure that the response of government will be not only equal but commensurate to the resistance of the law. Checkpoints will be allowed, searches will be allowed, arrest without a warrant will be allowed in Mindanao. And I do not need to secure any search warrant or a warrant of arrest,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

Tiniyak niya na ihahatid ang kaunlaran sa Mindanao kapag napuksa ang terorismo at kriminalidad sa rehiyon.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)