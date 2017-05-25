3 patay, 12 sugatan sa bakbakan sa Marawi

TATLONG miyembro ng mga tropa ng gobyerno ang patay habang 12 iba pa ang sugatan sa pakikisagupa sa mga miyembro ng Maute Group sa Marawi City, kamakalawa.

Kinompirma Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa briefing sa Moscow, kinontrol ng Maute fighters ang main street ng lungsod at sinunog ang mga paaralan, chapel at kulungan.

“As of tonight, there were three killed government troops, one PNP and two army… and 12 wounded,” pahayag ni Lorenzana, habang nasa Russia bilang bahagi ng delegasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa official visit.

“The whole of Marawi City is blacked out, there is no light and there are Maute snipers all around. So the troops are still on holding and several troops have joined them from other several neighboring units,” aniya.

“Our troops reacted properly but as of tonight, the Maute group burned several facilities, the St. Mary’s Church, city jail, the Ninoy Aquino school and the Dansalan college. The Maute fighters still occupy also the main street of Marawi City,” dagdag ni Lorenzana.