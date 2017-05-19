‘Yosi Kadiri’ ban sa buong bansa — EO26 (Pirmado na ni Digong)



NILAGDAAN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Executive Order 26, magpapatupad ng nationwide smoking ban.

Kinompirma ni Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial, pinirmahan ng Pangulo ng EO 26, dalawang linggo bago ang World No Tabacco Day sa 31 Mayo.

Ibinase aniya ang EO 26 sa Smoking Ban Ordinance sa Davao City.

Ngayon aniya ilalabas ng DoH ang opisyal na pahayag kaugnay sa EO 26.

Nakasaad sa Davao City Ordinance: “Aside from the issuance of citation tickets, the new ordinance now prohibits smoking of any tobacco product including e-ci-garettes, shishas and the like, in all accomodation and entertainment establishment, workplaces, enclosed public places, partially enclosed public places, public buildings, public outdoor spaces and all public conveyances, government-owned vehicles and o-ther means of public transport within the territorial jurisdiction of Davao City.”

“Likewise, the designated smoking area of commercial and business establishments must now be located in an open outdoor space with no permanent or temporary roof or walls located 10 meters away from the entrances or exits with an area not larger than 5 square meters.”

ni ROSE NOVENARIO