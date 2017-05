Well written and devoid of catty remarks!

NABASA ko ang latest write-up ni Cristy Fermin kay Kris Aquino sa isa sa kanyang columns.

I dare say that it was well written and devoid of any barb or catty remarks.

In short, balanse ang column item at hindi nagtaray si Cristy o ini-down kaya si Ms. Kris.

If she will always write this way, marami ang magkakagustong basahin ang kanyang column.

Napaka-edukada kasi ng kanyang dating at malayong-malayo sa kati-katerang way ng kanyang pagsusulat.

Kung mayron man siyang ill-feelings kay Ms. Aquino, hindi mo ‘yun mababasa o makikita sa write-up na ‘yun.

She wrote it without an iota of being biased and it was devoid of any haughtiness that was prevalent in her past columns.

Bagama’t may konting critique siya kay Kris, makikita mo namang objective ang kanyang atake at pagkakagawa.

Walang sourgraping o pananaray kaya.

Good one, Ms. Cristy Fermin.

Gerald Anderson admits:

“AKO PO TALAGA ‘YUNG

SIGURO, IMMATURE”

Perfect girlfriend kung i-describe ni Gerald Anderson si Kim Chiu. Siya raw talaga ang immature dahil hindi niya pinahalagahan kung anoman ang meron siya noon.

So far, wala raw talagang closure ang kanilang break-up noon.

Inamin din ng dalawang nagkaroon din sila ng sour-graping statements before.

“Oo, hindi ko naman ide-deny sa kanya ‘yun! Hindi, part po ‘yun ng moving on.

“Tignan mo naman ngayon, nasasabi ko na sa kanya, siniraan!

“Pero ‘yung iba doong sinabi ko, totoo. ‘Yung iba roon, sira lang.”

Right after their break-up, wala na raw silang communication.

“Hindi na tayo nag-text?” Gerald asked Kim pointblank.

“Hindi na!” Kim asseverated. “Siyempre noong bandang huli, text-text, tapos hanggang sa… Oo nga, alis na siya! Gano’n!

“Pero okey na kami, mas mahalaga na ‘yung gano’n.”

Sa love advice para sa isa’t isa, sabi lang ni Kim: “Value who or what you have.”

When it was Gerald’s turn to give an advice, this is what he had to say: “Sa totoo lang, kung paano po siya magmahal, sobrang perfect na, e. Honestly.

“Kaya siguro bilang isang lalaki, ako po talaga ‘yung siguro, immature, hindi ko pa bina-value kung ano ‘yung meron ako noon.

“Pag nagmahal siya, buong-buo, e.

“Kaya napakasuwerte ng lalaking mamahalin niya.”

Working on their new teleserye “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin,” that is slated to start this May 1 right after It’s Showtime, Gerald could say that they are at peace and very much at home with each other’s presence.

“Ngayon, ito po kasi ‘yung opportunity na makapag-catch up po kami at kumbaga, opo, may pinagsamahan kami, pero it’s like I’m getting to know her again.”

On Kim’s part, she said, “Naloloko-loko ko na siya, joke time-joke time, okey na ‘yun!

“Kung may wall, siguro hindi namin ito gagawin.

“Hindi rin magiging maganda ‘yung produkto namin kung may wall.”

LUCY TORRES FULFILLED

SA PAGPAPAKASAL

KAY RICHARD GOMEZ

In Richard Gomez, Lucy Torres-Gomez has found her endless love. It’s been 19 years since they got married in Ormoc, Leyte but for Lucy it seems as if it was only yesterday.

They got married in 1998 in St. Peter and Paul Parish in Ormoc, Leyte.

“It’s been 19 years but I remember our wedding day like it was yesterday,” she posted on Instagram.

“You are my dream come true @richardgomezinstagram but I love you so much more than all the magic you have brought into my life.

“And honey, always, know that ours will always be my favorite love story. Cheers to forever and ever!”

One thing for sure, it was not love at first sight.

“We’d see each other, then he’d call me every day for two weeks when I’d go back to Ormoc… then he’d disappear. I would never hear from him again or see him.”

But it was sometime in May 1997, when Richard started becoming serious with his courtship.

“That was it. There was no day we didn’t talk,” she remembered in earnest. “That was in September 1997. December he proposed, in April 1998 we were married. It was that fast.”

Send in those sizzling stories that you know about our fave showbiz personalities at [email protected] and #09994269588, #09276557791 and #09223870129 and read them here.

And with that, ito po ang kuya Pete ninyo na nagsasabing, Christopher, my son, I love you very, very much, my love for you goes beyond eternity. Adios. Mabalos. I always need you, Nong!

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.