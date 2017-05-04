Atong no. 1 target ni Digong (Sa giyera kontra ilegal na sugal) — PCSO



TINUKOY ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) na ang jai-alai operator na si Atong Ang ang “primary target” ni Pangulong Rodrigo “Digong” Duterte sa kanyang Executive Order No. 13 na nagdedeklara ng all-out war sa illegal gambling.

Sa isang statement ay binigyang-diin ni PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz na ang state-sanctioned Small Town Lottery (STL) ang tanging numbers game na pinapayagan na makapag-operate sa ilalim ng Duterte administration.

“He (Ang) is the primary target of Executive Order (EO) 13. Meridian is illegal and other bookies on the street. What we want is to show that STL is the only legal numbers game in the country and all others are illegal,” ani Corpuz.

Pinirmahan ni Duterte ang EO 13 noong Pebrero para limitahan ang operasyon ng online gaming licenses na ipinagkaloob ng freeport zones Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA), Aurora Pacific Economic and Freeport Authority (Apeco) at Authority of the Freeport of Bataan (AFAB).

Ayon kay Corpuz ang EO13 ay naging ‘ilegal’ kay Ang dahil kumukuha siya ng pusta sa labas ng Cagayan gayong ang lisensiya niya ay inisyu ng CEZA.

Ito ang dahilan ani Corpuz kung bakit ang Philippine National Police (PNP) ay nagsagawa ng serye ng raid sa illegal gambling operations ni Ang sa labas ng Caga-yan.

“The PCSO is in close coordination with the police on these raids. There are still a lot of areas to be raided. The instruction of the President is to stop illegal gambling to stop corruption,” ani Corpuz.

Itinanggi rin Corpuz ang akusasyon ni Ang na siya at mga kaklase sa Philippine Military Academy Class of 1982 ay papatayin at para makontrol sa STL.

“My classmates in Class 1982 have no record of crime or wrongdoing unlike Ang who was convicted of corruption and bribery. Atong is all noise, he has no documents to prove his accusations,” ayon kay Corpuz.

Binigyang-diin ni Corpuz, sa sandaling maipasara ang illegal gambling operations ay iimbulog ang STL na malaking tulong sa gobyerno.

Inaasahang magkakaroon ng 97 STL franchise operators na may P27 bilyong annual revenues bago matapos ang taon. (HNT)