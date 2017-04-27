Yummy at super bait!

BIHIRA ang aktor na tulad niya sa show business. Sa totoo, melting with gratitude ang parlorista na na-meet niya at naging alaga ang guwaping na promdi.

Nang ma-meet talaga niya more than ten years ago ang promdi ay medyo kulang pa sa porma pero ramdam niyang may ibubuga ang gandang lalaki once na ma-develop nang husto.

So, unti-unti, pina-body scrub niya ang medyo magaspang na kutis ng binatang tubong-Mindoro. Tinuruang manamit nang maayos and before long, nailabas niya ang kaguwapohang natatago.

Suwerteng naipasok niya sa isang reality show ng isang malaking network ang kanyang alaga at suwerte namang nag-emerge siya bilang grand winner ng talent search na ‘yun.

Ang kaso, banong umarte kaya ipina-enrol niya sa acting workshops and it did not take a long time for him to learn the rudiments of acting.

But just when he was about to reap the fruits of his labor, a network executive took a liking for him and had him sign a management contract.

Nawindang siyempre ang ateh natin.

Pero ganyan talaga. You win some, you lose some.

Pero nagkamali pala siya. Pumirma man ng kontrata sa iba ang kanyang alaga, he did not forget him and shared his talent fees with him. At hindi lang ‘yan, maging sa probinsya nila ay hindi nakalimot ang kanyang alaga at kapag summer ay umuuwi ito roon at nagpapaliga.

Bibihirang talaga ang tulad sa kanyang alaga but the parlorista is fortunate to have someone like him who is so down to earth and has a long memory.

Most importantly, he is gorgeously well endowed, too! Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Rapsa-rapsa!

VICKI BELO AT HAYDEN KHO Jr.,

SA PARIS ANG KASAL!

Scarlet Snow is now a celebrity. She is the one who announced the wedding of Hayden Kho Jr., and Vicki Belo in Paris, France come September to some exclusive coterie of friends.

The message read: “This is Scarlet Snow Belo and I would like to invite you to be present when my parents, Daddy Hayden and Mommy Vicki, get married in our favorite city, Paris.”

Vicki and Hayden have been most intimate and together for almost 25 years. They met and have been together since 2005.

Their relationship is far from perfect. It has had many ups and downs, including Hayden’s sex video scandal in 2009 and their controversial breakup in the year 2012.

But they reconciled some two years after and has never been separated since then.

Vicki was previously married to NU 107 founder Atom Henares, whom she had two children—film director Quark Henares and Cristalle Belo.

“It’s so beautiful to see my daddy @dochayden and mommy @victoria_belo so in love. I feel so safe,” Scarlet Snow intimated.

BRUNEI-BASED BUSINESSWOMAN

NAG-APOLOGIZE SA MGA SINABI

KAY PIA WURTZBACH

After spewing vitriol against Pia Wurtzbach, and having some intimate talks over the phone with her talent manager Jonas Gaffud, the Brunei-based Pinay busineswoman Kathelyn Dupaya has issued an apology for saying nasty things against Pia. She wrote in a highly contrite manner on her Instagram post: “I am so sorry po kung ano nasabi ko kasi sobra ako nasaktan and I believe nasaktan din si Pia.”

Sa kanyang Instagram post last April 22, Kathelyn asseverated she had a lengthy conversation with Pia’s talent manager, Jonas Gaffud, who heads Aces and Queens.

She did not elaborate what the conversation was about but it could be discerned that it ended amicably.

“I just talk to Jonas the manager of Pia thru Phone after our long conversation we found out each other the cause of trouble is MISUNDERSTANDING between me and PIA and surrounded by us.”

She also said that the false stories she accused Pia of was basically unfounded.

Pia went to Brunei with her boyfriend Marlon Stockinger in tow last February 2017 upon the invitation of Kathelyn.

Again a misunderstanding followed when Pia failed to grace the soft opening of her spa in Brunei.

“All the damages was done… I am so sorry po kung ano nasabi ko kasi sobra ako nasaktan and I believe nasaktan din si Pia.

“Both of us ay nasaktan kaya both of us say sorry for everything at tao lang po tayo lahat para di magkamali…

“Minsan ‘pag galit ‘di na natin alam ang nasasabi kaya sorry sa mga nasabi ko below the belt…”

She averred that after talking to Pia’s manager, everything has been cleared up.

“Jonas the manager of Pia and I are ok and we end our conversation happy and both of us say Sorry for everything,” Kathelyn stressed in her post.

Looking back, Kathelyn Dupaya’s life story was featured in Magpakailanman, with Sheryl Cruz delineating her character in 2015.

She was the Filipina who won millions of pesos in lucky draws abroad.

Anyway, as per Jonas Gaffud’s update, Pia will be hosting the Binibining Pilipinas 2017 coronation night on April 30.

