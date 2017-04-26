28 Abril special non-working holiday — Palasyo (Number coding suspendido sa ASEAN summit)

INILABAS ng Malacañang ang Proclamation No. 197, nagdedeklarang special non-working holiday sa Bi-yernes, 28 Abril 2017, kaugnay sa hosting ng Filipinas sa 30th ASEAN Summit.

Batay sa proklamas-yong pirmado ni Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea, inirekomenda mismo ng ASEAN 2017 National Organizing Commitee – Office of the Director General for Operations, at ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) ang pagsuspendi ng trabaho sa government at private sectors sa Metro Manila sa 28 Abril.

NUMBER CODING

SUSPENDIDO

SA ASEAN SUMMIT

SUSPENDIDO ang number coding at magpapatupad ng re-routing scheme dahil isasara ang ilang kalsada para sa 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit sa Biyernes (28 Abril).

Ayon sa Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), sinuspendi nila ang pagpapatupad ng number coding o Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP), sa mga pa-ngunahing lansangan sa Metro Manila maliban sa lungsod ng Makati at Las Piñas, dahil inianunsiyong non-working holiday.

(JAJA GARCIA)