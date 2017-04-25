Vice Ganda at Coco Martin, big winners sa Guillermo

BIG winners sina Vice Ganda at Coco Martin sa gaganaping awards night ng 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards ng Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation sa Henry Lee Irwin Theater, sa Ateneo de Manila University, sa May 14. Itoý dahil sa phenomenal success ng pelikula nilang The Super Parental Guardians ng Star Cinema na ipinalabas noong 2016.

Ang KathNiel na sina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo naman ang itinanghal na Box Office King at Box Office Queen dahil sa laki ng kinita ng pelikula nilang Barcelona na produced din ng Starcinema.

Bukod sa Phenomenal Star of Philippine Cinema ay may award din si Coco bilang Breakthrough Performance by an Actor in A Single Program para sa programa niyang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano mula sa Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN.

Winner din ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano bilang Most Popular TV Program Primetime Drama.

Panalo rin si Arjo Atayde bilang Joaquin Tuazon as TV Supporting Actor of the Year para sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.

Hindi rin nagpahuli sina Ms. Susan Roces bilang TV Supporting Actress of the Year; Yassi Pressman, Most Promising TV Actress of the Year; McNeal/Awra Briguela as Breakthrough Child Star of Movies & TV; at si Simon “Onyok” Pineda bilang Most Popular Male Child Performer.

Narito ang iba pang mga nagwagi sa 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards:

Film Actor of the Year—Dingdong Dantes; Film Actress of the Year – Vilma Santos; TV Actor of the Year –Jericho Rosales; TV Actress of the Year– Kim Chiu; Prince of Philippine Movies– Alden Richards; Princess of Philippine Movies–Maine Mendoza; Prince of Philippine Television–James Reid; Princess of Philippine Television–Nadine Lustre; Most Popular Loveteam of the Year–Enrique Gil & Liza Soberano; Most Promising Loveteam of the Year– McCoy de Leon & Elisse Joson; Most Promising Movie Actor of the Year– Joshua Garcia; Most Promising Movie Actress of the Year– Julia Barretto;

Most Promising TV Actor of the Year–Joseph Marco;

Male Concert Performers of the Year– Martin Nievera & Erik Santos;

Female Concert Performers of the Year–Regine Velasquez & Angeline Quinto; Male Recording Artist of the Year–Alden Richards;

Female Recording Artist of the Year–Sarah Geronimo; Most Promising Male Singer/Performer of the Year–Bailey May; Most Promising Female Singer/Performer of the Year–Ylona Garcia;

Most Popular Recording/Performing Group—#Hashtags; Most Promising Recording/Performing Group–That’s My Bae; Popular Female Child Performer–Xia Vigor; All-Time Favorite Actor–Ian Veneracion; All-Time Favorite Actress–Jodi Sta. Maria;

Most Popular Film Producer/Production–Star Cinema; Most Popular Screenwriter–Olivia Lamasan & Carmi Raymundo; Most Popular Film Director–Bb. Joyce Bernal; Most Popular TV Program–News & Public Affairs–24 Oras; Most Popular TV Program Primetime Drama–FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano; Most Popular TV Program Daytime Drama–Greatest Love; Most Popular TV Program-Talent Search/Reality/Talk/Game–The Voice Kids Season 3; Most Popular TV Program–Musical Variety/Noontime & Primetime–ASAP; Comedy Actor of the Year–Vic Sotto; at Comedy Actress of the Year–Angelica Panganiban.

FACT SHEET – Reggee Bonoan