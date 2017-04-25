PNA gagawing high-tech propaganda arm ng gov’t

MAKIKIPAGSABAYAN na sa mga makabagong state-run news agency ng mga karatig bansa ang Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Sinabi ni Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, bahagi na lang ng kasaysayan ang pagpapabaya ng gobyerno sa PNA dahil bubuhusan ng administrasyon ng makabagong kagamitan at teknolohiya ang pangunahing propagandista ng pamahalaan.

“The neglect of the PNA is a thing of the past. Now, I can say, in this administration, PNA will be given the much needed attention and support to overhaul and modernize its operations starting with the launch of its new website interface, and the design and the renovation of its main office in Quezon City,” ani Andanar sa paglulunsad ng bagong website at mobile application ng PNA kahapon sa Conrad Hotel.

Ipaaayos aniya ang tanggapan ng PNA upang maging isang state-of-the art facility na magiging tahanan din ng news TV studio at high-tech teledub audio booth at inaasahang matatapos sa Nobyembre.

“PTV under its modernization plan to digitalize the broadcast will have four subchannels and one of the sub-channels will be dedicated to the Philippine News Agency. Under this administration, PNA will also have its own audio recordings, audio news, much like the other modern news agencies around the world,” ani Andanar.

Sinabi ni Andanar, ang mga modernong pasilidad ay makadaragdag sa kakayahan ng PNA na maghatid sa mga mamamayan sa loob at labas ng bansa ng mga makabuluhang balita at impormasyon hinggil sa mga programa at adbokasiya ng gobyerno.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)