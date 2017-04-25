Piñol nag-sorry kay Andanar (Sa pintas sa Palace Comgroup)

NAG-SORRY si Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol kay Communications Secretary Martin Andanar dahil sa pagtawag niyang mabagal ang media operations sa Palasyo.

Sa panayam kay Andanar kahapon, isiniwalat niya na tinawagan siya sa telepono ni Piñol makaraan pintasan ang trabaho ng Communications group ng Malacañang.

”I spoke with him on the phone. Actually, he called me up, after that remark that he did, he called me up and he apo-logized with regards to his remark,” ani Andanar makaraan ang paglulunsad ng bagong website ng Philippine News Agency (PNA) sa Pasay City.

Aniya, sinabi niya sa Agriculture secretary na iginagalang niya ito at i-nimbitahan na mag-usap sila isang araw para talakayin ang lahat ng pla-no ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

“And I told him, ‘I respect you, you’re the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture. And maybe one day we can sit down and I can show you all the plans of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, all the plans to revitalize Philippine media, PNA, PTV, Radyo ng Bayan, and also the on ground communications of the President, of the country, Philippine Information Agency,’” ani Andanar.

Giit niya, nanatiling maganda ang kanilang relasyon at wala silang samaan ng loob ni Piñol.

“No hard feelings. We’re friends,” ani Andanar.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)