Palihim na naghahanda sa future?

MADALAS raw na makita sa isang private resort sa Nasugbu, Batangas ang estranged lovers (?) na sina Angelica Panganiban at John Lloyd Cruz. Nagsu-swimming daw sila roon at walang ibang kasama kaya very intimate talagang maituturing ang kanilang samahan.

Last April 17 ay nakita sila roon na very chummy sa isa’t isa.

Kadalasan daw dumarating doon ang dalawa sakay ng isang black car.

Nagpapagawa raw ng rest house roon ang binata in preparation siguro sa kaniyang pagse-settle down with whomever he fancies.

Well, mukhang magiging millennium version ni Annabelle Rama si Angelica na mukhang fighter at feisty when it comes to the man she loves. Hahahahahahahahahaha!

Nagpatutsada kasi lately si Angelica nang mapabalitang may dine-date na namang ibang chick ang kanyang lover na si John Lloyd.

Mukhang mahihirapan nang iligwak ni John Lloyd si Angelica. Palaban na ang sexy actress at mukhang hindi niya hahayaang mawala sa kanya si John Lloyd that easy.

‘Yun nah!

BEA BINENE HANDA NA

SA MATURE ROLES!

Mukhang goodbye na sa mga pa-tweetums na role si Bea Binene.

In some of her pictorials lately, she is all grown up.

Mukhang sumusunod na siya sa kanyang Tween Hearts batchmates na sina Louise Delos Reyes at Barbie Forteza, it’s easy to say that the Kapuso actress has finally grown up, too!

Lately, in one of her pictorials, the 19-year-old actress proudly displayed her gorgeous figure in a bright pink bikini which highlighted her unblemished skin and stunning brown locks.

We can’t help but be amazed at how grown-up she becomes and how comely, too!

In case netizens would be most critical of her swimsuit shots, she used these hashtags: #pagbigyan #minsan lang to #nagpapapayat pa don’t judge #parating pa lang ang abs #wait lang na traffic ang abs #abs nasan ka?

GMA NETWORK OFFERS MAGICAL

SUNDAYS WITH DAIG KAYO NG LOLA KO

Beginning April 30, GMA Network spreads magic to its viewers with the launch of the kid-friendly, family-oriented show Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko.

Aiming to shape children’s values through its stories, the show narrates the magical adventures of Lola Goreng, played by Ms. Gloria Romero, and her grandchildren Alice and Elvis, portrayed by Jillian Ward and David Remo who find themselves living with Moira, a child who they found on the streets, portrayed by Chlaui Malayao. Adding more magic to their story is Jorrel played by Julius Miguel.

Tagged as the “millennial lola” because of her previous roles, Ms. Gloria Romero is very pleased with the Network’s trust on her. “I’m flattered kasi ako ay kinuha ulit sa ganitong klaseng concept na show. Who would have thought that at my age, I will play a role of a fairy, ‘di ba? It’s nice because light lang ‘yung ginagawa namin. Ang cute, kasi nag-e-enjoy ako.”

In addition, she commends how the kids show their love for their craft. “Sa totoo lang, itong mga batang kasama ko rito, ang gagaling. I can see their passion in acting. Minsan nahihiya nga ako kasi ako ‘yung madalas magkamali. Sila, they can deliver their dialogues right away. Alam nila agad ‘yung lines nila. They come to the set prepared. So, ako, nahihiya ako whenever nagkakamali ako,” she says.

On the other hand, the kids are all smiles as they share their working relationship with the veteran actress.

Jillian said that she is inspired with her stories, especially when it comes to work. “Tuwing break po namin sa set, nakatutuwa ‘yung stories ni Ms. Gloria kasi makahahanap ka talaga ng inspiration para mas pagbutihan pa ‘yung work mo,” the Kapuso child actress said.

While David states Ms. Gloria’s playful side, “Si Lola, nakatutuwa kasi makulit din siya at nakikipagbiruan sa amin.”

Meanwhile, Chlaui says she is overwhelmed with the simplicity and kindness of Ms. Gloria. “Noong una, nahihiya ako sa kanya pero super bait niya and simple sa maraming bagay.”

Julius Miguel, however, says it is his dream come true to finally work with Tita Gloria. “I am amazed na naka-work ko na siya kasi dati nababasa ko lang siya sa magazines and napapanood sa movies. Kaya I’m very happy every taping namin.”

Under the helm of Direk Rico Gutierrez and creative leadership of its concept creator Agnes Gagelonia Uligan, Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko will showcase different stories filled with values and lessons depicted in a playful manner that children and adults alike will love. The show will also feature celebrity guests and will have no less than Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera-Dantes as the special guest for its pilot episode.

Witness magical Sundays with Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko every Sunday beginning April 30 on GMA.

Get the latest updates on Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko from the official website of GMA Network www.gmanetwork.com and official Facebook page of GMA Network www.facebook.com/GMANetwork.

BANAT – Pete Ampoloquio, Jr.