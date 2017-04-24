LP ‘di suportado impeachment complaint vs Duterte

IKINATUWA ng Palasyo ang pahayag ng Liberal Party, na hindi susuportahan ang ano mang impeachment case laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, si Pangulong Duterte ay inihalal ng 16 milyong Filipino para mamuno sa bansa at ano mang hakbang para patalsikin siya sa poder ay pagtatangka na pigilan ang kagustuhan ng mga mamamayan.

Naniniwala ang Palasyo, ang kahit anong impeachment process ay kontra sa pag-arangkada ng Filipinas na pinakamabilis ang pag-unlad ng ekonomiya sa Timog Silangang Asya.

Giit ni Abella, walang lugar ang mapanirang politika sa panahong nasa rurok nang pag-sulong ang ekonomiya ng bansa.

“We welcome the Liberal Party’s position not to support any impeachment move against President Rodrigo Duterte. President Duterte being the duly elected leader of our country with no less than 16 million Filipinos who voted for him. Any act to remove him from office is an attempt to subvert the people’s will. In addition, any impeachment process would be counter-productive for the Philippines which has been described to be the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. We therefore have to seize our economic momentum and not to be derailed by destructive politics,” ani Abella kahapon, sa text message sa Palace reporters.

Inihayag nitong Huwebes ni Deputy Speaker Romero “Miro” Quimbo, base sa ginanap na pulong ng LP kamakailan, napagkaisahan na hindi aayudahan ng partido ang ano mang impeachment complaint na isinampa laban kina Duterte at Vice President Leni Robredo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)