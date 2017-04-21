DILG fire truck deal tuloy (Kahit sinibak si Sueno)

KINOMPIRMA ng Palasyo kahapon, ipatutupad ang kontrobersiyal na fire truck deal ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) sa Austria, naging dahilan ng pagsibak kay dating Secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno sa gabinete nitong unang bahagi ng Abril.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, pirmadong kontrata ang fire truck deal, at walang temporary restraining order ang hukuman para pigilan ang implementasyon.

“The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) fire truck deal will proceed. It is a perfected contract and there is no temporary restraining order (TRO) that prevents its implementation,” ani Abella sa text message sa mga mamamahayag kahapon.

Nitong Martes, inihayag ni Epimaco Den-sing III, DILG Assistant Secretary for Plans and Programs, dumating sa Batangas City port ang 14 sa 76 Rosenbauer firetrucks mula sa Austria.

Sa Cabinet meeting noong 3 Abril ng gabi sa Palasyo, sinibak ni Duterte si Sueno dahil sa sumbong ng tatlong DILG undersecretaries, na sangkot sa maanomalyang fire truck deal ang kalihim.

Mariing itinanggi ni Sueno ang bintang at sinubuan lang aniya ng mga maling impormasyon ang Pangulo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)