DOP ng TGL, aminadong mahihirapang kalimutan ang journey ni Aling Glorya at pamilya nito

ANG pagwawakas!

Luha pa rin ba ang ihahatid ng mga eksenang tatapos sa niyakap na The Greatest Love ng madla?

Isa sa kinausap namin tunfkol sa nasabing programa ay ang isa sa DOP (director of photography) nito na si Rain Yamson II. Para magbigay ng ilang insights sa pagtatrabaho niya sa inaabangan tuwing hapon na palabas.

“Tatlo kaming DOP dito. For pilot si Neil Daza and 2nd unit ako at that time, si sir Neil ang nag-template ng look, I just followed it. Nag-take over na ako ng unit 1 with direk Mervyn in the middle of the show. Si Nor Domingo nag-2nd unit din for sometime. I handled the iconic scene na “sino kayo”, yung away ng magkakapatid regarding sa land title and many more.

“One of my memorable sequences is the sunog. We need to make it look like its burning talaga, with the caution na we’re in a century old house and not to damage it. From the time I took over until now i handled most of the big scenes.

“For me ‘TGL’ is a different show. A family drama na lahat nakaka-relate, dahil in one time or another naging isa tayo sa mga Alegre kids towards our mom or our parents. Kaya everyone can relate to it.

“Working with the actors is a blast, para kaming family sa set talaga. We always make sure na sabay kami kumain during breaks, kuwentuhan. Parang family na talaga kami sa set. Kaya mahihirapan kaming kalimutan ang naging journey ni Aling Gloria at ng kayang pamilya.”

Incidentally, Rain, together with Shandii Bacolod are the Philippine coordinators na tutulak sa Mayo 4, 2017 sa Kuching in Sarawak, Malaysia para sa 2017 AIFFA (Asean International Film Festival). Balitang may 30 pelikula ang lalahok sa prestihiyosong Biennial film festival na inilunsad ni Ms. Livan Tajang at ng Malaysian Tourism.

Sa nasabing event, ia -attempt ng Kuching ang mahalal sa Guinness Book of World Records ng may pinakamalaking attendance na ang guests ay in cat costumes since Kuching means Cat!

