PAWS, desmayado sa desisyon ng korte laban sa Oro

NALUNGKOT kami nang mabasa ang official statement ng The Philippine Animal Welfare Society o PAWS na desmayado sila sa pag-dismiss ng korte sa reklamo nila sa Oro producers sa paglabag nito sa Section 9 of RA 8485.

Ang pelikulang Oro ay kasama sa nakaraang 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival na tinanggal sa mga sinehan pagkatapos ng ilang araw nitong pagpapalabas dahil kinondena ng PAWS at mga manonood ang pagpatay sa aso.

Narito ang statement ng PAWS hingil sa pagkakabasura ng kanilang reklamo.

“It is a sad day for animal welfare.

“Today, we received a copy of the Resolution of Pasig City Assistant Prosecutor John Y. Ong dismissing the PAWS Complaint versus the “Oro” movie director and producers Alvin Yapan, Jane Gonzales, Mark Shandi Bacolod and Arriane Dulay for violation of Section 9 of RA 8485.

“PAWS firmly believes that there is probable cause to hold these people criminally liable for violation for the act of making business out of cruelty to an animal and will pursue its legal remedies to reverse the above resolution.

“The accused have not denied the brutal killing of the poor defenseless dog in this case nor have they denied that they filmed and included the same in their movie.

“This is a clear violation of the Animal Welfare Act and should not be excused by either the Prosecutor’s office or society.

“While this news initially was disappointing to our team of volunteers seeking justice for the dogs who were killed in the making of the ORO movie, this development has strengthened PAWS’ resolve to pursue all other available legal actions against the filmmakers.

“Further, PAWS will continue to lobby for and raise awareness about the humane treatment of animals used in film production and in the media and entertainment industry. Animals deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. #justiceforOROdogs #crueltyisnotart.”

Mang netizens ay kinondena ang desisyong ito ni assistant prosecutor Ong kaya naman pinakalat nila ang post ng PAWS na umabot na sa 858 shares at 454 and still counting.

FACT SHEET – Reggee Bonoan