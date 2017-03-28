Well-funded agit-prop vs Duterte kargado ng politicians

NAGMULA sa mga politiko at ilang personalidad ang unlimited funds na bumubuhos sa New York Times (NYT) para pabagsakin ang administrasyong Duterte.

“One can only conclude that certain personalities and politicians have mounted a well funded campaign utilizing hack writers and their ilk in their bid to oust President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella kaugnay sa sunod-sunod na pag-atake ng NYT kay Pangulong Duterte.

Masyado aniyang halata na isinusulong ang agitation propaganda (agitprop) laban sa Pangulo sa gitna nang tinatamasang mataas na kompiyansa ng Punong Ehekutibo sa mga Filipino.

Pinipilit aniya ng NYT na galitin ang buong mundo sa isang bansa na gusto naman ang nararanasan na bagong kapayapaan at kaayusan.

“NYT’s very obvious demolition work flies in the face of the very high approval of PRRD enjoys . The newspaper tries to stir global outrage in a nation that welcomes its newfound peace and order,” ani Abella.

Giit ni Abella, sa loob ng isang linggo ay inilathala ng NYT ang isang artikulo, editorial at video documentary hinggil sa umano’y vigilante deaths sa ilalim ng administras-yong Duterte.

“In a span of one week, NYT has published a news feature, “Becoming Duterte: The Making of a Philippine Strongman,” narrating the rise to power of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte under the context of violence; wrote an editorial,

“Accountability for Duterte,” with jailed mutineer Gary Alejano and Jude Sabio, lawyer of self-confessed assassin Edgar Matobato mouthing unsubstantiated claims; and now, produced a video documentary, “When A President Says, “I’ll Kill You,” zeroing in on the vigilante deaths that occurred under the present administration,” sabi ni Abella.

Tiniyak ng Palasyo na walang epekto sa administrasyon ang agit-prop laban sa Pangulo at patuloy na tutuparin ang pangakong makamit ng bansa ang progreso at lipunan na salat sa illegal drugs, krimen at korupsiyon.

“The Administration will not be deterred in fulfilling its promise of building a progressive and inclusive nation free from drugs, crimes and corruption,” aniya.

Nauna rito’y tinukoy ni Pangulong Duterte sina American billionaire George Soros at Fil-Am millionaire Loida Nicolas-Lewis na gumagastos para patalsikin siya sa puwesto.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)