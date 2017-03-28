Digong puwedeng magtalaga ng barangay officials

SAKLAW ng kapangyarihan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang magtalaga ng mga opisyal sa mga bakanteng posisyon sa gobyerno, batay sa Administrative Code of 1987.

Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella, kapag lumusot sa Kongreso ang panibagong batas na nagpapaliban sa barangay elections sa Oktubre, awtomatikong bakante ang lahat ng posis-yon sa barangay kaya maaaring maghirang si Pangulong Duterte ng mga opisyal.

“The passage of a new law postponing the barangay elections will make all barangay positions vacant. Therefore, according to the Administrative Code of the Philippines, it is within the powers of the President to fill up declared vacant positions,” ani Abella.

“On the issue that the postponement of barangay elections will impinge on the people’s rights to votes or disenfranchise voters to register the people’s right to vote must be carefully weighed against the possibility that a number of barangay officials with links to the illegal drug trade may unwittingly be elected into office given the sad state of patronage in local poli-tics,” dagdag niya.

Batay sa Administrative Code of 1987 Chapter 5 Section 17, “Power to Issue Temporary Designation. – The President may temporarily designate an officer already in the government service or any other competent person to perform the functions of an office in the executive branch, appointment to which is vested in him by law, when: (a) the officer regularly appointed to the office is unable to perform his duties by reason of illness, absence or any other cause; or (b) there exists a vacancy.”

Kahapon ay inihain ni Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers ang House Bill 5359, humihi-ling na ipagpaliban ang 2017 barangay at Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) elections sa May 2020 at isagawa ito tuwing ikatlong taon.

Layunin ng HB 5359 na amiyendahan ang Republic Act 10923, ang pinakahuling batas na naipasa ng Kongreso noong 2016, na nagpaliban sa October 2016 barangay poll sa ikaapat na Lunes ng Oktubre 2017.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)

PANUKALA SA PAGLIBAN

SA BRGY. ELECTION

INIHAIN SA KAMARA

NAGHAIN si Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers ng panukalang batas para sa muling pag-liban ng pangbarangay na halalan, na nakatakda dapat sa Oktubre ng taon kasalukuyan.

Sa ilalim ng House Bill 5359, sinabi ni Barbers, mahalagang matanggal sa kani-kanilang puwesto ang barangay officials na sangkot sa ilegal na droga.

Binigyan-diin ni Barbers ang importansya nang ninanais ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte hinggil sa pagsupil sa problema sa ilegal na droga si-mula sa grass roots level.

Nakasaad sa panukala na sa 2020 na lamang idaos ang barangay at Sangguniang Pangkabataan (SK) elections.