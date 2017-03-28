Digong no.1 most influential person (Global Pinoys pinasalamatan)



NAGPASALAMAT si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga Filipino sa iba’t ibang parte ng bansa sa pangunguna niya sa listahan ng “Most Influential Persons in the World” sa online vo-ting ng Time magazine.

“We note that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has been included in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential persons in the world. President Duterte is grateful to the Filipino people all over the world for their support for him and his agenda of real change in Philippine society,” ani Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella.

Giit ni Abella, bilang serbisyo-publiko, nagsilbi si Duterte nang tapat at hindi inisip na kilalanin ng sino man o ano mang organisasyon.

Para aniya kay Duterte, ang pagiging Pangulo ay nagsisimula at nagtatapos sa interes ng ba-yan.

“As a public servant he serves the nation faithfully and without any thought of receiving any distinction. For him, the presidency begins and ends with public interest,” ani Abella.

Sa inilabas na shortlist ng TIME magazine, kasama ni Duterte sa listahan sina Pope Francis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Beyoncé, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bill Gates, US Senator Bernie Sanders, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, and the co-chairs of the Women’s March, Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, at Bob Bland.

Sa shortlist ng world leaders, kasama nina Duterte, Trudeau, at Merkel sina Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Syrian President Bashar Assad, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

ni ROSE NOVENARIO