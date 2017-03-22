Higanti nina Assunta de Rossi at Jay Manalo, palabas na ngayon!

SHOWING na ngayong Miyerkoles, March 22 ang pelikulang Higanti. Tampok dito sina Assunta de Rossi, Jay Manalo, Meg Imperial, Katrina Halili, DJ Durano, Jon Lucas, Alwyn Uytingco, Kiko Matos, Ruby Ruiz, Lui Manansala, Daniel Pasia, at iba pa, mula sa direksiyon ni Rommel C. Ricafort.

Ang Higanti na mula sa Gitana Film Productions ay kuwento ng isang pamilya na ang ama ay isang tiwaling politiko na magkakaroon ng problema sa kanyang kerida.

Balik-bida rito si Assunta na tulad ni Jay ay parehong award winning na mga artista. Sina Assunta at Jay ay kapwa Gawad Urian winners. Si Assunta ay Best Actress sa pelikula niyang Hubog ni Direk Joel Lamangan, samantalang si Jay ay nanalo ritong Best Actor para sa pelikulang Prosti ni Direk Erik Matti.

Sa panayam namin sa producer nitong si Ms. Tess Cancio ay pinuri niya ang professionalism ni Assunta. “Si Assunta, she’s very professional, very sweet kahit pagod, push pa niya rin especially since the Flamenco dance lessons were really a super-crash course for her. I hope she can rest well and finally succeed with her husband Jules in having their baby(ies) soon,” saad niya.

Sinabi rin ni Ms. Tess kung gaano kahalaga sa kanya ang pelikulang ito. “Higanti means a lot to me because on a personal level, the key event in the movie that triggers all the conflict is the cardiac arrest experienced by Leni (Assunta). Sino ba mag-aakalang gaganunin siya ng mga anak at ex niya sa nangyari sa kanya?

“Kumbaga, down na nga siya tinadyakan pa siya, nginudngod sa lusak. Pero lumaban siya. I love how Em Mendez and Susan Lara put together the framework of the script around which Bimbo Papasin, Direk and I built and added in a few more scenes in continuity para mabuo ang action ng pelikula. Talagang magagaling na manunulat sila Em and Sue, Palanca award winning sila pareho and it is my honor to have had them write the script for Higanti.”

Pahabol pa ng bookstore magnate, “The movie tackles issues of political corruption and abusive politicians/husbands, media killing, the adverse effects of infidelity on kids and marriage, empowerment of women, among several topics in the movie.

“We introduce several actors as well, Maripi Menendez, another actress who is cousin of Clarissa Ocampo, Flamenco teacher Angel Gomez, Flamenco dancers Anna Luise Gomez, Jessie Santos among many.”

ALAM MO NA! – Nonie V. Nicasio