4th round ng GRP-NDFP peace talks tuloy na

HARANGAN man ng sibat, hindi na kayang hadlangan ng sino man ang pag-usad ng peace talks ng pamahalaang Duterte at National Democratic Front (NDFP), at tuloy na ang 4th round ng usapan sa 2-6 Abril sa Norway.

Inihayag ni dating Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Erik Forner, ang kagalakan sa pag-arangkada ng peace talks, sa kabila ng mga naging hamon ay hindi nagkaroon ng epekto sa komitment na makamit ang kapayapaan.

“I am pleased that representatives of the Philippine Government and the NDFP will meet for a new round of talks. Despite challenges along the way, the parties continue to show their commitment to peace. Norway will continue to assist the parties as the third party facilitator of the peace process,” ayon kay Forner.

Tututok aniya ang 4th round sa mga usapin ng social and economic reforms, at bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Tatayong chairman ng negosasyon si Norwegian Special Envoy to the peace process Elizabeth Slattum.

Mula noong 2001 ay umakto nang facilitator sa GRP-NDFP peace negotiation ang Norway, at hindi kumalas sa kabila nang ilang beses na pagkaudlot nito.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)