JM, ‘di totoong lalabas na ng rehab

HINDI tuluyang balik outside world si JM De Guzman. Lumabas kasi sa isang tabloid (hindi sa Hataw) na lumabas na siya sa rehab. First day off lang niya.

Pero ayon sa aming source, mga four to five months pa ang itatagal ni JM sa rehab!

Base kasi ito sa post ng actor sa Instagram account niya na nasa mall siya at may fans na nagpakuha ng larawan sa kanya.

Bumalik na ang kapogian at nagkalaman na si JM kompara sa hitsura niya noong bago siya pumasok sa rehab.

Siguradong mabibigyan pa rin siya ng pangatlong pagkakataon sa showbiz dahil mahusay siyang artista. Kailangan lang talaga na bantayan, magseryoso siya na makatawid sa tamang direksiyon at iwasan ang mag-bad influence na barkada.

May photo si JM na may hawak na handwritten speech na naka-post sa Instagram account niya. Mababasa sa IG niya.

“Good day! A little late notice, because I’ve been busy with my recovery.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people behind Metro Film Festival for awarding me my second ‘Best Actor’ – ‘New Wave Category’ with them for for our movie ‘Tandem.’ Thanks @kingpalisoc, @attyjoji and @nicoantonio0524.

“Also for Gawad Tanglaw for awarding me ‘Best Actor’ for our movie ‘Imbisibol.’ Thanks Direk @lawrencefajardo1972 and ate @krisma26 and my co-actors.

“Lastly, thank you Houston Film Festival for awarding me ‘Best Supporting Actor’ for our movie ‘Imbisibol.’ I would also like to thank tay @laurentidyogi, Mr. M, Miss Mariole and my mentor in acting Prof.@dextermsantos of the Dulaang UP. God thanks …

“I will always be a student of acting. I will work harder next time if given a chance and will stick to my commitment to always give my everything in acting.

“Please forgive me for my unorthodox ways in doing so. I will give more more importance on professionalism. Thanks!”

TALBOG – Roldan Castro