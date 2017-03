Body odor issue ng Pakistani husband, sinagot ni Queenie

INIINTRIGA si Aljur Abrenica dahil naunahan pa siya ng isang Pakistani na suyuin at mamanhikan kay Robin Padilla.

Kasalukuyang nagbabakasyon sa Pilipinas si Queenie Padilla at ang mister nito na Pakistani na si Usama Mir.

Pinatulan ni Queenie ang mga nanghuhusga at bashers ng asawa niya sa pagiging Muslim. Mababasa sa Instagram account niya.

“Many people can say a lot of hate about me, I wouldn’t care but when it comes to my husband. Seriously. You guys need to get a life. Calling my husband names just explains how ‘narrow minded’ and ‘uneducated’ you guys are! Suicide bombers are not muslims. It goes AGAINST the very teachings of Islam, if however a muslim does commit these crimes THEY HAVE WRONGED THEMSELVES AND HAVE COMMITTED A GRAVE SIN.”

Pati ang body odor ng ilang Pakistani ay napuna ng isang netizen at sinagot din ni Queenie.

“About the body odor comments… Any HUMAN BEING who doesn’t take regular showers will stink! No matter what race you are! You know what’s smellier than body odor? Your (bashers) gly, disgusting personalities! May Allah give you guys hidayah ameennn.”

Pak!

TALBOG – Roldan Castro