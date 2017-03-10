Martial law sa Mindanao iniamba ni Digong

NAGBABALA si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga lokal na opisyal ng Mindanao na magdedeklara siya ng batas militar kapag hindi siya tinulungan na ibalik ang peace and order sa rehiyon.

“Ako, nakikiusap sa inyo because I said I do not want the trouble in Mindanao to spill out of control because then as president I will be forced, I will be compelled to exercise extra-ordinary powers. You had experience sa martial law and it could a brutal war, just like any other ideological war,” anang Pangulo kahapon.

“Wala akong choices so mag-usap tayo either tulungan ninyo ako or I will declare martial law tomorrow for Mindanao,” giit niya.

Tungkulin aniya ng Pangulo na bigyan proteksiyon ang mga mamamayan kaya kapag lumala ang kaguluhan sa Mindanao ay puwede niyang suspendihin ang writ of habeas corpus. Sa bisa ng martial law puwedeng dakpin ang sino man at ibilanggo nang walang kaso at pasukin ng awtoridad ang mga bahay.

“I can do it by just declaring martial law but martial law would open the doors of every house, arrest of every person, detention for every person, everyone anyone, the military and the police would be allowed to just pick you up on the street and detain you and go to the court for the suspension of writ of habeas corpus,” aniya.

“Yan ang problema ko ngayon, tulungan ninyo ako kasi ‘pag hindi, alam naman ninyo martial law then I have to authorize the military just to arrest you, detain you and it will not be good for our people and they would go into a trauma,” aniya.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)