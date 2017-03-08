DDS inamin ni Duterte (Anti-communist vigilante group)

INAMIN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na totoong may Davao Death Squad (DDS) ngunit naging pamoso ito bilang anti-communist vigilante group noong panahon ng batas militar.

Sa panayam ng media kahapon sa Palasyo, sinabi ng Pangulo, inorganisa ang DDS para ipantapat sa Sparrow Unit ng New People’s Army (NPA) na aktibo sa Davao City noong martial law.

“You should ask Jun Ledesma. He’s a journalist in Davao. He would give you the history of ‘yung… well… Ayaw ko ‘yung to sound apologetic. You just ask him. He’s a kolumnista sa Sun Star Davao. He would give the right person because he was part of it actually,” ani Duterte.

Sa kanyang administrasyon bilang alkalde ng siyudad ay hindi na niya kinailangan ang DDS dahil awtoridad na ang ginamit niya upang pairalin ang peace and order sa lungsod, taliwas sa bintang ni retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas, na siya ang nasa likod ng mga patayan sa Davao City, gamit ang DDS.

“I need not do that. Hindi na kailangan. I did not create an air force, I have an Air Force. I will not create a DDS, may police department ako,” aniya.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)