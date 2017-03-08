Backchannel talks may basbas ni Digong (Para sa usapang pangkapayapaan)

MALAKI ang tsansa na lumargang muli ang negosasyong pangkapayapaan ng gobyerno at National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), dahil hinihintay na lang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang resulta ng backchannel talks sa kilusang komunista.

“Well, ano lang, hang on, hang on kasi… do not spoil. We have… well I must admit nasa backchanneling,” anang Pa-ngulo na hanggang tainga ang ngiti.

Ang pagbabago ng isip ni Pangulong Duterte na huwag nang ibasura ang peace talks ay bahagi ng estratehikong pagbabago sa landas tungo sa kapayapaan sa panahon ng kanyang administras-yon.

Kamakailan, naki-pagpulong si Pangulong Duterte sa NDFP–recommended cabinet members na sina Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, at National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) chief Liza Maza sa Malacañang.

Sinabi ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, nagbi-gay ng mga espesipikong utos si Pangulong Duterte, kasama ang mga posibleng susunod na hakbang matapos kanselahin ang peace talks at unilateral ceasefire.

“He gave specific instructions on how to deal with the present situation, including possible next steps following the cancellation of peace talks and the unilateral ceasefire declarations. He lamented that the almost 50-year old insurgency and conflict still continue to this day and vowed to work for a strategic shift during his incumbency,” ani Dureza.

“The President reiterated his desire and passion of bringing about just, lasting, and inclusive peace in the land,” dagdag ni Dureza.

Noong nakaraang buwan, inihayag ng CPP na muling susuporta sa mga pagsusumikap para mapirmahan ang bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Sinabi ng CPP, naengganyo ang mga rebolus-yonaryo sa mga nakaraang pahayag ni Duterte, na palalayain ang lahat ng political prisoners sa loob ng 48 oras kapag nalagdaan ang bilateral ceasefire agreement.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)