Nat’l broadband plan aprub kay Duterte (Internet hanggang sa liblib na lugar)

INAPRUBAHAN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ang pagbuo ng national broadband network, upang magkaroon nang mabilis na internet sa mga liblib na lugar sa bansa.

“President Rody Duterte has approved the establishment of a National Government Portal and a National Broadband Plan during the 13th Cabinet Meeting in Malacañang today. After a presentation made by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima. Pres. Duterte emphasized the need for faster communications in the country,” ayon kay Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol, sa kanyang Facebook account, habang ginaganap ang cabinet meeting kahapon.

Ipatutupad ang national broadband plan ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na tinatayang nagkakahalaga ng P77 bilyon hanggang P199 bilyon, ayon kay Salalima.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)