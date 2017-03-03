Piolo, naging inspirasyon si Yen sa paggawa ng Northern Lights

MEMORABLE para kay Piolo Pascual ang paggawa ng Northern Lights: A Journey To Love dahil totoo at very timely.

Sa presscon noong Miyerkoles ng gabi, sinabi ni Piolo na, ”Hindi ko po ipagpapalit ito sa ibang experience na nagawa ko kasi to be able to shoot abroad and to work with international crew and the story itself which is very real, very timely and at the same iba ‘yung milieu niya and it’s a treat to audience.

“Ibang lugar naman ang makikita nila and the story itself is relatable not just because of my character even kay Raikko (Mateo) and Yen (Santos), marami kang puwedeng kapitan doon sa pelikula sa character.”

Ani Piolo, refreshing makipagtrabaho kay Yen. ”Yen is refreshing, this is her first fim. Nag-draw ako sa energy niya, ‘yung excitement n’ya ‘yung ‘pag-anticipate niya sa eksena niya, nag-enjoy ako siyempre for being in the business for quite some time already, naghahanap ka ring ng inspirasyon, and she’s one of my inspiration.”

Mayroong halikan sina Piolo at Yen at sinabi ng aktor na importante ang eksena iyon. ”Importante ‘yung mga ganoong eksena sa mga ganitong ka-sensitive na eksena because it’s speaks something. It’s speaks about closure, commitment.”

SHOWBIZ KONEK – Maricris Valdez Nicasio