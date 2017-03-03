Jasmine, handa nga bang makipagrelasyon sa kapwa babae?

BAKA…Maybe…Tomorrow… Why not!

Jasmine Curtis-Smith seriously answered the question posed at her. Kung halimbawang makikipag-relasyon o fall siya with the same sex.

“I have no restrictions when it comes to love. I can fall in love with anyone. And it just so happened that I am into straight guys now.”

Jas is so in love with her boyfriend. Na binigyan siya ng isang pug dahil alam nito na hindi pa ngayon ang tamang panahon to have their own kid.

At sa pag-celebrate ng kanilang first anniversary, more than the flowers, the chocolates and other stuff that romance ia all about, sa isang taon na ‘yun, ina-appreciate ni Jasmine ang moments she and Jeff Ortega spend together.

Baka…maybe…tomorrow…who knows may mabalitaan na lang tungkol sa kanilang happy place. In each other’s heart!

