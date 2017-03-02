Protesta ni Lim sa Comelec ‘di idinismis (Press release ng city hall sinungaling)

HINDI totoong dinismis ng Comelec ang protesta ni dating Manila Mayor Alfredo Lim.

Ito ang paglilinaw kahapon ng abogado ni Lim na si Atty. Renato dela Cruz, abogado ni Lim, na nagsabing ‘inaccurate’ o hindi makatotohanan ang press release ng Manila City Hall ukol sa isyu at layuning linlangin o iligaw ang publiko.

Aniya, ang niresolba ng Comelec, base sa nakasaad sa press release, na nagkaroon na nga ng desisyon, ay ‘petition for disqualification and annulment’ ng proklamasyon ni dating President Erap Estrada at hindi ang protesta.

Ani Atty. Dela Cruz, ang ‘petition for disqualification on the ground of Estrada’s massive vote-buying and illegal disbursements of public funds’ ay isinampa sa tamang panahon at alinsunod sa mga probisyon ng RA No. 9639 at Resolutions Nos. 10050 at 10083.

”Sec. 4 of the Omnibus Election forbids the giving of donation except customary ones, which Estrada did during the campaign period. The dole-outs made by Estrada to 150,000 senior citizens (P350 bag of food items per recipient) and to 3,532 teachers of tablets are all illegal and forbidden under the law. On the other hand, the ground for annulment of proclamation is the failure to transmit by electronic means the result of the election to the canvassing board at the Rizal Memorial from the schools for the flimsy excuse of “no signal.” Again, it was filed on time,” ani Dela Cruz.

Higit pa riyan, ayon kay Dela Cruz, ni hindi pa ipinaliliwanag ng Comelec sa mga botante ng Maynila kung paanong nangyari na nang lumabas ang electronic results nang ‘live’ sa TV noong 7:00 ng gabi sa araw ng eleksiyon ay ipinakitang nangunguna si Lim ng 325,178 boto kompara sa nakuha ni Estrada na 162,677 boto at noong matapos ang mano-manong ‘uploading’ ng Board of Canvassers, ang 325,178 boto ni Lim ay lumiit at naging 280,464 na lang.

“This has not been explained by Comelec,” ani Dela Cruz, na nagsabing hindi pa sila nakakukuha ng kopya ng desisyon at magsasagawa ng hakbang na legal sa oras na makatanggap ng kopya, sa pamamagitan ng pag-apela ng desisyon sa Comelec en banc.”