Gender ng anak nina Kylie at Aljur ‘di pa sure, wala pa ring naiisip na ipapangalan

NAPABALITANG baby boy ang isisilang ni Kylie Padilla pero mayroong paglilinaw sa kanyang Twitter account ang aktres. Nalathala rin na Joaquin ang ipapangalan nila ni Aljur Abrenica sa kanilang magiging anak.

“Aljur and I just want to clarify, since we read the article about the gender of our baby, we are actually still unsure of the gender.

“And still deciding on names. We were going to wait until it was final sana to announce these things but since it was brought up today.

“We would just like to clarify whatever the gender is though we are happy as long as the baby is healthy.”

Sa July nakatakdang manganak si Kylie. Ang hinihintay na lang ay kung kailan at kung paano pakakasal ang dalawa dahil matagal na silang engaged. Palaisipan pa rin kung anong klaseng wedding ang magaganap dahil Muslim si Kylie.

TALBOG – Roldan Castro