CEB flights sa Surigao suspendido (Bunsod ng lindol)

ITINIGIL muna ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) ang operasyon sa Surigao Airport sa Surigao City, bunsod nang pinsala sa runway, dulot ng 6.7 magnitude earthquake na tumama sa lugar. Ang suspensiyon ay epektibo nitong 11 Pebrero hanggang 10 Marso 2017.
Bunsod nito, ang Cebu Pacific flights patungo at mula Surigao ay suspendido mula 11 Pebrero 2017.
Ang apektadong pasahero ay maaaring ma-accomodate via Cebu-Butuan-Cebu flights, o pumili ng alinman sa sumusunod na opsiyon nang walang multa:
I-rebook ang kanilang flights sa biyahe sa loob ng 30 araw mula sa original departure date;
I-reroute ang kanilang flights sa alternate stations (Cebu or Bacolod) sa loob ng 30 araw mula sa original departure date; o
Piliin ang full refund o tra-vel fund.
Para sa pagtukoy sa kanilang napiling opsiyon, maaaring tumawag sa CEB reservation hotlines (+632)702-0888 or (+6332)230-8888, o bisitahin ang CEB’s ticket offices na nakalista sa ibaba:
NAIA Terminal 3 Sales Office – Level 3, Departure Hall, NAIA Terminal 3, Andrews Ave., Pasay City
NAIA Terminal 4 Express Ticket Office – Old Domestic Road, Pasay City
KidZania Manila (rebooking transactions only) – Park Triangle, 3245 North 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, 1634 Ta-guig City
Robinsons Galleria – West Lane, Level 1, Ortigas Ave. cor. ADB Ave., Quezon City
Robinsons Place Imus – Level 4, Aguinaldo Highway, Imus, Cavite
Robinsons Place Manila – Level 1, Adriatico Wing, Pedro Gil cor. Adriatico St., Ermita, Manila
Cebu Airport Ticket Office – Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Lapu-Lapu Airport Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Robinsons Fuente – Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City