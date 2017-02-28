German pinugutan ng ASG

NAKIISA ang Palasyo sa pagdadalamhati at mariing kinondena ang nakapanghihilakbot na pagpugot sa German kidnap victim ng barbarong Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sa Sulu kahapon.

Inihayag ni Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza, hanggang sa hu-ling sandali ay nagtulong-tulong ang iba’t ibang sektor kasama ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) upang mailigtas ang German national na si Juergen Gustav Kantner ngunit sila’y nabigong maisalba ang biktima.

“We grieve as we strongly condemn the barbaric beheading of yet another kidnap victim, German Juergen Gustav Kantner in Sulu. Up to the last moment, many sectors, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines exhausted all efforts to save his life. We all tried our best. But to no avail,” sabi ni Dureza.

“I was always in close contact with German authorities in our efforts. We condole with his family, friends and loved ones,” dagdag niya.

Giit ni Dureza, walang puwang ang terorismo sa Filipinas at kaila-ngan labanan ng samba-yanang Filipino.

“Terrorism has no place in a country like ours and we as a people must confront violent extremism every time it rears its ugly head,” aniya.

Dapat aniyang ma-tigil na ang pagpatay sa mga inosente at walang labang biktima.

Ikinalat sa social media kahapon ang video ng pagpugot ng ASG kay Kantner.

Hindi nabayaran ng pamilya Kantner ang P30 milyon ransom, na hini-hingi ng ASG hanggang alas-tres ng hapon nitong Linggo.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)