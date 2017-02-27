Tessie Lagman, pang-student’s festival ang bagong pelikula

MAY pelikula ulit ang radio host/singer na si Tessie Lagman. Pinamagatang Droga Problema, Gabi na, Nasaan si Junior?, ito ang second movie niya. Nauna rito ay ginawa ni Ms. Tessie ang indie movie na Butanding na pinagbidahan ni Lou Baron at mula sa pamamahala ni Direk Ed Palmos.

Nagkuwento si Ms. Tessie ukol sa proyekto nilang ito. “Ito ay student’s festival,

It is a film festival na sasalihan ng mga PUP students in Film and TV production sa iba-ibang level.

“Ang pelikulang ito ay napapanahon dahil it will describe the conflicts and hurdles that everybody-young and old alike, deal with. Mayroon din siyang touch sa drug problem and will teach lessons for the danger it brings. Actually this is my second full lenght film and dito, isa ako sa main characters playing the role of a sacrificial and loving mother and wife.

“Maraming twists sa story and siyempre I feel elated to be able to deliver all the challenging scenes given to me. Thanks to the guidance of my mentor direk Ed Palmos.”

Nalaman din namin na hindi pala si Direk Ed Palmos ang namahala ng pelikulang ito. “Hindi si Ed ang direktor dito. Yung student niya sa PUP na si Ian Villa ang direktor namin. Ang ibang cast dito ay sina Jan Dio, Jesus San Andres, at Tony Suvega.”

Mula sa Larusa Productions, kasama rin sa pelikulang Droga Problema, Gabi na, Nasaan si Junior? sina Corazon Garcia, Melanie Nonelaida, Hazel Mae Urzais, Samantaha Rascal, at iba pa.

Si Ms. Tessie ang host ng radio program na Sama-Sama Salo-Salo na napapakinggan sa DZRM 1278 AM every Saturday, 8 to 10 pm. Kasama niya rito sina Dolly Favorito, Danilo Jurado, Baby Cora Bautista, Cenen Garcia, Tony Suvega, Ray Lucero at Eddie Suarez ng grupong Mabuhay Singers, at iba pa.

ALAM MO NA – Nonie V. Nicasio