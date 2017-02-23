RATS out batas in!

THE Commissioner of Customs, Nick Faeldon issued a Memorandum Order No. 9-2017 for the legal service to take over the function of RATS.

Ibig sabihin, inaalis na sa kamay ng BoC-RATS (Run After the Smugglers) GROUP ang function nila kaya ipinag-utos na i-turn-over lahat ng informations, computer hardware, software, data, records — soft or hard copy, office equipments for proper disposition sa bagong task force.

Ang ipinalit sa RATS ay Bureau’s Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) under the supervision ng BoC Legal service division.

Dito magsusumite ng mga report ang offices tulad ng Investigation and Prosecution Division (IPD), Internal inquiry and Prosecution Division (IIPD), Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS), ESS at IG.

Magtatayo ng panibagong team ang legal service na ang functions ay evaluation, build-up cases, collect data & information, and conduct profiling of importers and other persons of interest laban sa smuggling.

PITIK – Ricky “Tisoy” Carvajal