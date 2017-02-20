Peace talks tuloy — CPP

MAAARI nang umusad ang negosasyon para sa pagbalangkas ng bilate-ral ceasefire agreement ng gobyerno at National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), na nakatakda sa 22-27 Pebrero sa Netherlands, kapag nagpasya si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na ipadala ang negotiating panel at mga emisaryo.

Sa kalatas ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) kahapon, inihayag na upang matiyak ang tagumpay ng mga negosasyon, puwedeng umayuda ang gobyerno para makadalo ang mga miyembro ng NDFP ceasefire committee at consultants.

Muling susuporta, anang CPP, ang partido at ang New People’s Army, sa mga pagsusumikap para mapirmahan ang bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Sinabi ng CPP, naengganyo ang mga rebolus-yonaryo sa mga nakaraang pahayag ni Duterte, na palalayain ang lahat ng political prisoners sa loob ng 48 oras, kapag nalagdaan ang bilateral ceasefire agreement.

“The Party and the New People’s Army (NPA) reiterate their support for efforts to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement. The revolutionary forces are encouraged by the previous statements of GRP President Duterte that all political prisoners will be released within 48 hours once the bilateral ceasefire agreement is signed,” anang CPP.

Inaasahang magiging pinakamahirap ang negosasyon hinggil sa “terms of reference” ng isang bilateral ceasefire agreement, at alinsunod sa kanilang prinsipyo, isusulong ng CPP ang hirit na paatrasin ang tropang mi-litar, na may operasyon sa mga lugar na impluwensiyado ng gobyernong rebolusyonaryo.

“We anticipate that negotiations concerning the terms of reference of a bilateral ceasefire agreement will be most difficult. The revolutionary forces are bound by principle to assert the withdrawal of the AFP’s operating troops from areas under the sway of the revolutionary government,” sabi ng CPP.

Bagama’t mahirap ay nakahanda ang mga pu-wersang rebolusyonaryo na makipagtulungan sa GRP negotiators, para makabuo ng bilateral ceasefire agreement na katanggap-tanggap, at puwedeng ipatupad ng magkabilang panig.

Bilang positibong hakbang, nanawagan ang CPP sa lahat ng kaukulang yunit ng NPA, na madaliin ang pagpapalaya sa anim na prisoners of war (POW), na nabihag nitong mga nakalipas na araw sa tulong ng third party facilitators.

Sa kooperasyon, anang CPP, ng militar, lahat ng POWs ay maaari nang umuwi sa kanilang pamilya bago o sa nakatakdang negosasyon sa The Netherlands.

“The AFP can coope-rate by withdrawing all troops in and around the area where the POWs will be released to pave the way for their safe and orderly release. Assuming the cooperation of local AFP commands, all POWs can return to their families before or during the scheduled negotiations in The Netherlands,” anang CPP.

Dagdag ng CPP, kung may obsesyon si Duterte sa kapayapaan, gaya nang sinabi ni GRP panel chief Silvestre Bello III, puwedeng pakinggan ng Pangulo ang kahilingan ng mga mamamayan, at baguhin ang pasya na nagbasura sa peace negotiations.

“The CPP earnestly encourages him to do so. He would surely not want to set aside the achievements attained during the first three rounds of GRP-NDFP peace talks and waste the opportunity to leave a legacy of peace,” pagwawakas ng CPP.

Ngayong hapon, maki-kipagpulong ang tatlong leftist cabinet members na sina DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, at NAPC chief Liza Maza kay Duterte upang kombinsihin ang Pangulo na ituloy ang peace talks.

(ROSE NOVENARIO)