5th leg ng Internet Heartthrobs on Tour, matagumpay

NAGANAP kahapon, ang 5th leg ng Internet Heartthrobs on Tour sa Starmall Edsa/Shaw sa pakikipagtulungan ng Ysa Skin and Body Experts, New Placenta, Aficionado Germany Perfume, at Starmall, San Jose Bulacan.

Nagpakilig ang mga certified heartthrob na sina Ron Mclean, Jam Morales,Jhustine Miguel, Jb Paguio, Prince Panlilio, Jeka Duran, Paolo Apo, Generation 6, X3M, Kids On The Block, at Sweet Angels. Ang host ay si Jana Chu Chu ng DZBB 594.

Bukod sa performances ng Internet Heartthrobs, nagkaroon din ng raffle draw na hatid ng mga sponsor.

MATABIL – John Fontanilla