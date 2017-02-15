Thursday , February 16 2017
Illegal Chinese workers sa Aklan (Attention: SoJ Vitaliano Aguirre)

Posted by: Jerry Yap on February 15, 2017 in Bulabugin Leave a comment

Ibang klase rin pala talaga ang pagiging aktibo ng isang fixcal ‘este Fiscal Gonzales na miyembro raw ng Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) diyan sa probinsiya ng Aklan.

Very firm daw sa kanyang drive o ambition na sugpuin ang human trafficking sa kanyang jurisdiction.

Kaya nga noong minsang magkaroon ng pagkakataon na maging bida, talagang pinilit daw na mag-conduct ng entrapment diyan sa bayan ng Kalibo at pilit idiniin ang dalawang immigration officers kahit kaduda-duda ang pagkaka-set-up nito.

Kaya ang tanong nang marami, bakit parang taeng-tae si Piskal na ibaon ang mga pipitsugin niyang subjects?

Dahil simpleng kaso lang ba ito?

‘Pag simple nga naman, ‘di na kailangang lumayo ng lugar at maghirap. Kaya naman pala dedma lang sa kanya ang isang malaking kaso ng human trafficking diyan sa lugar niya sa Aklan.

Isipin na lang na umaabot sa libo ang bilang ng mga Tsekwang nagtatrabaho sa isang ginagawang dam diyan sa Aklan pero ni minsan ay hindi niya ito ginalaw o ini-report kahit sa DENR man lang?!

Wattafak!?

‘Di ba maliwanag na human trafficking ‘yan!? Kaya nga! Pero mukhang dedma lang kay Piskal!?

Palibhasa raw kasi hawak ng maiimpluwensiyang tao sa nasabing lugar ang mga Tsekwa!

At kaya kahit atat na atat na salakayin ito, e nangangatog naman ang “yagbols” sa takot?

Hay naku!

Pang-small time na kaso lang ba si panyero?

Well, na-inform naman kaya ni Piskal Totoy Bibo ang mga bossing niya sa DOJ tungkol sa mga Tsekwa na nagtatrabaho sa minahan ng Aklan?

That remains to be seen!

Para sa mga reaksiyon, suhestiyon, reklamo at sumbong, magtext sa 0926.899.91.27 o mag-email sa [email protected] Para sa mga nakaraang isyu ng BULABUGIN please visit http://www.hatawtabloid.com

