You are here: Home / Bulabugin / Illegal Chinese workers sa Aklan (Attention: SoJ Vitaliano Aguirre)
About Jerry Yap
Related Articles
Batas kontra interes ng mambabatas hindi aaprubahan sa Kamara
February 15, 2017
May palakasan sa pulis-MPD na ibabato sa Basilan
February 15, 2017
Mega drug rehab center umaalog sa 127 pasyente (Nasaan ang libo-libong users at pushers na sumuko?)
February 14, 2017
Happy Valentine’s sa inyong lahat!
February 14, 2017
Secretary Jesus Dureza at Secretary Bebot Bello sa Kapihan sa Manila Bay
February 14, 2017
Hey “Joe” Yasay! it sounds that ‘Yankee’ will be sent away today?!
February 13, 2017